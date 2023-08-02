Turks boycott Disney Plus after Atatürk series cancellation

ALBAWABA - A campaign to boycott Disney Plus was released on social media after the famous American streaming service decided to remove the Turkish series "Atatürk" from its content.

Local media outlets revealed that Disney Plus's decision has caused wide controversy among Turks who called to stop subscribing the platform taking into consideration the position of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founding father of the Republic of Turkey, in the hearts of Turks.

The head of the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), Ebubekir Şahin announced that the council will be launching a probe into Disney Plus's cancellation of the Atatürk series.

"Based on the information circulating in the public that the digital media service provider, Disney+, decided not to broadcast the domestic content series 'Atatürk' on its platform, the defense of the institution will be heard, and an investigation will be initiated. Our founding father, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, is the most crucial social value of the Republic of Türkiye. Allegations of interference by the Armenian lobby, as reported in the press, are being meticulously investigated," Şahin posted.

Disney Plus'ın reklam yüzlerinden Tarkan, Eda Ece, Halit Ergenç ve Aslı Enver gibi ünlü isimlerin Atatürk dizisinin iptalinden sonra konuyla ilgili herhangi bir açıklama yapmamaları sosyal medyada tepkiyle karşılandı. pic.twitter.com/Id4GKQsTpL August 2, 2023

A social media user said: "Atatürk is not a documentary; It is history that has challenged imperialism." Claiming that Armenia was the one behind pressuring Disney Plus to remove the Turkish series.

Another person commented: "Disney obviously confused Atatürk with others and could not understand that he was an immortal leader and that he had a unique place in the hearts of the Turkish Nation."

According to Daily Sabah, the Atatürk series tells the story of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and was expected to be released in 2023, specifically to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the republic.

Turkish actor Aras Bulut Iynemli was announced to play the role of Atatürk in the cancelled series.