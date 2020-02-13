Two Saudi Lesbian Women Declare Their Love Publicly and Celebrate Valentine's on TV

Two London-based Saudi women announced their relationship on TV during a Valentine's Day special episode of the well-known talk show 'Jaafar Talk' airing on the Arabic-language DW channel this week.

Translation: "Two lesbian Saudi women send a message to all those who reject them."

In an episode dedicated to celebrating Valentine's Day, the show featured several love stories that are often regarded as "unusual" by the standards of Arab societies, including inter-racial, inter-faith, and same-sex relationships, in addition to a love story between two elderly people.

During the first 20 minutes of the episode, two Saudi women with pseudonyms told their love story ever since they met in Saudi Arabia and kept their affair a secret, as same-sex relationships can carry the death penalty in the conservative kingdom.

Once travel restrictions on Saudi women were lifted in August 2018, the couple were successfully able to move to the UK and are living in London now after being granted asylum.

While the episode sparked many opposing reactions, mainly from people saying that their relationship goes against traditions and religion, the couple's story also received a lot of positive reactions from people supporting their freedom of choice to live however they wish.

بالنتجية هذا اختياراهم بس ليش يظهرون بالتلفزيون 😊 كولش مالة داعي تراا — MAYS🇮🇶 (@mays9325) February 11, 2020

Translation: "In the end this is their choice, but why do they have to be on TV? I don't think it's necessary."

الحب هو الحب ♥️🌈

اثنين بالغين دا ابسط حقوقهم — S🅰️M🅰️ (@A_f_d_v) February 11, 2020

Translation: "Love is the simplest right two adults can enjoy."

اجسادهم وعواطفهم اشياء تخصهم لاذخل لاي كان فيها ومن حقهم التمتع بحقوقهم المعترف بها في ميثاق الامم المتحدة والمنظمة للمنتظم الدولي.. ومن لم يعجبه حالهم فل يخبط رأسه مع الحائط. وشكرا للدوال المتحضرة التي تظمن لهن الحماية — لاحد يتغير فجأة .!!! (@Tangiroustom) February 12, 2020

Translation: "Their bodies and emotions are none of our business. They got to enjoy rights granted to them by the universal declaration of human rights. Thanks to civilized countries that grant them protection."