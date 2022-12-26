  1. Home
UK PM slammed for asking homeless person if he 'works in business'

Published December 26th, 2022 - 09:59 GMT
Rishi Sunak
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak serves Christmas dinner to troops at the Tapa Military base, in Tapa, Estonia December 19, 2022. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP)

ALBAWABA - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is getting a lot of flak on the social media for asking a homeless person if he "works in business." 

The video clip is trending on the social media with much retweeting. The British PM decided to help out, Friday, at a London shelter for the homeless which is usually set up over the Christmas holidays. 

Sunak was serving breakfast behind the counter when the exchange with the homeless man took place, as relayed by Anadolu: After asking Dean, the homeless man: "Do you work in business?" the British premier got the reply: "No, I'm homeless. I'm actually a homeless person."

But then the conversation went on with an interesting dialogue. Bits and pieces of the conversation were fully heard on the social media with the prime minister engaging Dean and encouraging him to talk with the chit-chat turning about finance.

"Is that something you'd like to get into?" asked the prime minister, to which Dean replied: "Yeah I wouldn't mind. But, I don't know. I'd like to get through Christmas first."

The video is trending. 

 

Tags:ukRishi Sunaklondon

