UK PM slammed for asking homeless person if he 'works in business'

ALBAWABA - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is getting a lot of flak on the social media for asking a homeless person if he "works in business."

Rishi Sunak is so out of touch.



Working for the PR points in a homeless shelter, his original question to a homeless person is “Do you have a business?”



(which he switches at the last minute to “Do you work in a business?”)



pic.twitter.com/kbxjbIy4MQ — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) December 24, 2022

The video clip is trending on the social media with much retweeting. The British PM decided to help out, Friday, at a London shelter for the homeless which is usually set up over the Christmas holidays.

This is out of touch billionaire UK PM @RishiSunak:



SUNAK: "Do you work in business?"



DEAN: "No, I’m homeless. I’m a homeless person."



SUNAK: "Is banking or finance something you’d like to get into?"



DEAN: "I’d just like to get through Christmas."pic.twitter.com/oyjWhHMkI2 — Gerry Hassan 🇺🇦 (@GerryHassan) December 24, 2022

Sunak was serving breakfast behind the counter when the exchange with the homeless man took place, as relayed by Anadolu: After asking Dean, the homeless man: "Do you work in business?" the British premier got the reply: "No, I'm homeless. I'm actually a homeless person."

This is out of touch billionaire UK PM @RishiSunak:



SUNAK: "Do you work in business?"



DEAN: "No, I’m homeless. I’m a homeless person."



SUNAK: "Is banking or finance something you’d like to get into?"



DEAN: "I’d just like to get through Christmas."pic.twitter.com/oyjWhHMkI2 — Gerry Hassan 🇺🇦 (@GerryHassan) December 24, 2022

But then the conversation went on with an interesting dialogue. Bits and pieces of the conversation were fully heard on the social media with the prime minister engaging Dean and encouraging him to talk with the chit-chat turning about finance.

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has branded Rishi Sunak's visit to a shelter "excruciating" after he asked a homeless man if he works in business.



The prime minister visited the homeless shelter in London run by The Passage on Friday https://t.co/WEhNODDsER pic.twitter.com/WCIFtcB1wY — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 25, 2022

"Is that something you'd like to get into?" asked the prime minister, to which Dean replied: "Yeah I wouldn't mind. But, I don't know. I'd like to get through Christmas first."

The video is trending.