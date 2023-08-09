Ukraine calls to boycott Unilever over Russia business

ALBAWABA - Ukrainians have launched a social media campaign calling to boycott British Consumer packaged goods company Unilever over its business in Russia.

The protest against Unilever was launched by Ukrainians in the Borodianka region in Bucha Raion, Kyiv Oblast.

A video was created and shared by UNITED24media, a Ukraine media outlet, showing four individuals holding a white cloth before expanding it to show the logo of the Unilever company.

The protest video was taken in front of destroyed buildings by Russian airstrikes. Under the logo, the slogan: "International Sponsor of War" was written as a demonstration of the company's business in Russia.

According to the campaign, Unilever goods company was labelled as "an international sponsor of war due to its estimated tax contributions of $33 million to Russia in 2022, taking into consideration that the war in Ukraine began on Feb. 24, 2022."

Nevertheless, the company's new CEO was blasted over Unilever's nonstop work and business in Russia adding that his vow that the company will continue to facilitate employee conscription as per Russian law.

(Shutterstock)

About Unilever:

Unilever is a British multinational consumer packaged goods company which was launched on Sept. 2 1929 after the merger of British soap maker Lever Brothers and Dutch margarine producer Margarine Unie. It's headquartered in London.

Unilever brands:

Unilever owns over 400 brands across the world including Lux, Ben & Jerry's, Comfort, Knorr, Bango, Lifebuoy and Dove.