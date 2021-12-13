Ukraine-Russia MEME War Expands to Further Countries

A MEME war on social media was first launched by the Twitter official page of Ukraine the country; The MEME has angered Russia and in return it has responded with another one.

On the other hand, the same MEME has gone international where several other Twitter users has used it to refer to different issues.

Ukraine has shared a picture that explains types of headaches, migraine, hypertension and stress. At last Ukraine added a man with a full head seen in red and referred to that type of headache as “Living next to Russia.”

In response to the Tweet, Russia replied with a quote-retweet MEME of a redhead next to a sentence reading “Diagnosis: RWH; Disclaimer Russia’s Crimean wines cause no RWH.”

Moreover, other users have created their own MEMES. A person has taken the same image but instead of the phrase “Living next to Russia”; he wrote “Living next to China” and “Living next to Pakistan.”

Another Twitter user posted the same MEME and instead it says “Living next to USA” with a United States map. While a Brazilian changed it to “have a Bolsonaro as a president.”

Different types of MEMEs were shared below the Ukraine Twitter post. A user has commented with a photo of the Russian president Vladimir Putin seen attacking a man with the account of Ukraine can be seen covering the head.

Back in 2014, Canada for NATO account on Twitter shared a map photo for Russia and Ukraine but instead of Ukraine it says “Not Russia” with a caption: “Geography can be tough. Here’s a guide for Russian soldiers who keep getting lost & ‘accidentally’ entering #Ukraine.”

The ongoing and protracted conflict between Russia and Ukraine started in February 2014. The war has centered on the status of the Ukrainian regions of Crimea and Donbas.

Tension in the latest months was reignited again and Russia has been sending more troops to the border with Ukraine. EU states and the US have warned Russia and president Putin of invading the country as US president Joe Biden offered to help Ukraine.