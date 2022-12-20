UN decries Israel's expulsion of activist Salah Hammouri

  1. Home
Published December 20th, 2022 - 06:02 GMT
Salah Hammouri
Salah Hammouri, French-Palestinian lawyer and field researcher at Palestinian NGO "Addameer (Conscience) for Prisoner Support and Human Rights". (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The United Nations decried Israel's expulsion of French-Palestinian human rights lawyer Salah Hammouri adding that it may constitute a "war crime" under the Geneva Convention.

Israel jailed Hammouri without charge under its so-called administrative detention, which allows suspects to be detained for renewable periods of up to six months. On Sunday, the 37-year-old was deported to France.

"Deporting a protected person from occupied territory is a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention, constituting a war crime," U.N. human rights spokesman Jeremy Laurence said in a statement.

"This is an expression of Israeli authorities' chilling long-term policy aim of reducing the number of Palestinians in East Jerusalem," according to Heba Morayef, MENA Regional Director at Amnesty International.

Salah Hammouri was notified on Nov. 30 that he will be deported to France on Dec 4 – the date his current administrative detention order expires. Salah has been detained without charge or trial since last March, under a three-month administrative detention order that has been repeatedly renewed. 

The activist's wife was barred since January 2016 from entering Israel or the Occupied West Bank to visit him.

