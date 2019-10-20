An Uprising in the Making: The Defining Moments from Lebanon's Mass Protests

  1. Home
Salam Bustanji

Published October 20th, 2019 - 09:57 GMT
Sparked by a Whatsapp tax, massive protests raged in Lebanon demanding the resignation of the government over the crippling state of the country's economy.

Thousands of Lebanese people, from various religious backgrounds, took to the streets to protest corruption in what many are calling a rare show of unity in the deeply divided sectarian country. 

In an attempt to appease demonstrators, Lebanon's finance minister announced, following a meeting with Hariri, that they had agreed on a final budget that did not include any additional taxes or fees. People in the streets say it's too late and now want a complete government overhaul.

Hariri made a statement that he would give the government to 72 hours to come up with reform solutions, but it seemed to backfire. 

Despite tens of billions of dollars spent since the 15-year-long civil war ended in 1990, Lebanon still has crumbling infrastructure, including daily electricity cuts, rubbish piles in the streets and often sporadic, limited water supplies from the state-owned water company. The protesters are demanding a sweeping overhaul of Lebanon's political system, citing grievances ranging from austerity measures to poor infrastructure.

Several protesters reported that police have responded aggressively, at times using tear gas and even driving through the crowds. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

THE POLICE TRIED TO RUN US OVER #لبنان_ينتفض

A post shared by Gino Raidy (@ginoraidy) on

 

Lebanese citizens have been suffering from dire economic conditions in the heavily indebted country and from tax increases, with anti-government protests erupting several times in recent months. But many say this time it's an uprising and it's time for a government that hears them.  

 Translation: I don't work for you, you work for me.

The Lebanese message has echoed across cities all over the world from L.A. to Montreal and even to Sydney.  

 Through the turmoil, protesters have managed to lighten the mood in some offbeat moments.

There were brides who took to the street to share their joy with the protesters:

An uplifting video of protesters singing Baby Shark to calm a frightened toddler:

Women are noticeably playing a powerful role at the forefront of the people's movement, particularly a woman who was captured kicking an armed disrupter and quickly became an icon of the Lebanese uprising.  

Protesters have also been cleaning the streets of Lebanon in a statement of irony as the government has failed to do for years, leaving garbage to pile up in the streets.  

After three consecutive days of protests, four ministers from the Lebanese Forces party, a traditional ally of Prime Minister Saad Hariri, resigned from his cabinet. A Lebanese Christian party has also announced it is quitting the government. 


