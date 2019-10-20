An Uprising in the Making: The Defining Moments from Lebanon's Mass Protests

Sparked by a Whatsapp tax, massive protests raged in Lebanon demanding the resignation of the government over the crippling state of the country's economy.

#Lebanon 🇱🇧: this is #Beirut today after two days of protests.



This movement is cutting through sectarian divides, Sunnis, Shia and Christians all join together to call for a better Lebanon pic.twitter.com/3xaLge3oVd — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) October 19, 2019

Thousands of Lebanese people, from various religious backgrounds, took to the streets to protest corruption in what many are calling a rare show of unity in the deeply divided sectarian country.

Special moment in downtown #Beirut earlier as religious figures (Shia, Sunni, Christian and Druze) passed through the crowd while holding hands. The main slogan of the protestors: “We are one” #LebanonProtests #لبنان_ينتفض pic.twitter.com/9DwzW6vLCT — Julie Kebbi جولي الكبي (@JulieKebbi) October 18, 2019

In an attempt to appease demonstrators, Lebanon's finance minister announced, following a meeting with Hariri, that they had agreed on a final budget that did not include any additional taxes or fees. People in the streets say it's too late and now want a complete government overhaul.

Hariri made a statement that he would give the government to 72 hours to come up with reform solutions, but it seemed to backfire.

If anyone dies during this 72 hours, it will be on your hands. You were never and warlord, resign and keep your hands clean! — Ahmad M. Karkouti (@AhmadMKarkouti) October 18, 2019

Despite tens of billions of dollars spent since the 15-year-long civil war ended in 1990, Lebanon still has crumbling infrastructure, including daily electricity cuts, rubbish piles in the streets and often sporadic, limited water supplies from the state-owned water company. The protesters are demanding a sweeping overhaul of Lebanon's political system, citing grievances ranging from austerity measures to poor infrastructure.

Major protests in #Beirut the capital of #Lebanon against corruption were sparked by a tax on the popular messaging service @WhatsApp. Video below is of protesters surrounding the vehicle of Minister of Education Akram Chehayeb pic.twitter.com/g963ptvy4e — Ahmed Alsalman (@AAlsalman91) October 17, 2019

Several protesters reported that police have responded aggressively, at times using tear gas and even driving through the crowds.

Lebanese citizens have been suffering from dire economic conditions in the heavily indebted country and from tax increases, with anti-government protests erupting several times in recent months. But many say this time it's an uprising and it's time for a government that hears them.

Translation: I don't work for you, you work for me.

The Lebanese message has echoed across cities all over the world from L.A. to Montreal and even to Sydney. #لبنان_يثور #لبنان_ينتفض Sydney supporting Lebanon pic.twitter.com/sLMjsJD7Ld — Hanna El Ammar (@hannaelammar) October 20, 2019 Through the turmoil, protesters have managed to lighten the mood in some offbeat moments. You have to watch this , protesters in Tripoli turning the demonstration into a big party with a DJ and singing a song that goes “ Yala Bye” as in “ Come on leave “ referring to the politicians #Lebanon #LebanonUprising pic.twitter.com/OK1lAz3Ym5 — Dalal Mawadدلال معوض (@dalalmawad) October 19, 2019

Look at this amazing crowd! It’s a little after 1 A.M. now in #Lebanon and the protests are still going strong in #Beirut.



So proud of my country and my people for standing up against decades of government corruption. #LebanonProtests #لبنان_ينتفض pic.twitter.com/S8S1dcA4GO — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) October 19, 2019

There were brides who took to the street to share their joy with the protesters:

Brides take part in Lebanon protests pic.twitter.com/hQflQ7H4zO — Rana Harbi (@RanaHarbi) October 19, 2019

An uplifting video of protesters singing Baby Shark to calm a frightened toddler:

Protesters were blocking the road a mum told them she wanted to pass because her baby was afraid.

This is what they did 😂

Our people are the best!#Lebanon #ThatsHowWeProtest pic.twitter.com/CI7NX545dq — Rachel R. (@RachelleRashid) October 19, 2019

Women are noticeably playing a powerful role at the forefront of the people's movement, particularly a woman who was captured kicking an armed disrupter and quickly became an icon of the Lebanese uprising.

Protesters have also been cleaning the streets of Lebanon in a statement of irony as the government has failed to do for years, leaving garbage to pile up in the streets.

تحية للناشطات والناشطين لتنظيف ما خلفته تظاهرات الامس #لبنان_ينتفض pic.twitter.com/zeDlWcXQSk — Larissa Aoun (@LarissaAounSky) October 19, 2019

After three consecutive days of protests, four ministers from the Lebanese Forces party, a traditional ally of Prime Minister Saad Hariri, resigned from his cabinet. A Lebanese Christian party has also announced it is quitting the government.