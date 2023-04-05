US congresswoman compares Trump arrest to Jesus

ALBAWABA - A U.S. congresswoman was mocked on social media for comparing the arrest of former President Donald Trump to Jesus Christ and Nelson Mandela.

In an interview, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said: "Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA): “Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered.” pic.twitter.com/dSOeHvRnDE — The Recount (@therecount) April 4, 2023

The Republican maintained: "Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered."

Greene pointed out that many people were arrested and persecuted by a "radical corrupted government."

A disappointed social media user wrote: "This is so bad and not something to be happy about."

Another one chastised her, saying: "I don't think she really knows who was Nelson Mandela, and obviously she has no clue about Jesus!"

One highlighted that Trump was arrested on April 4 and Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968, pointing to the similar dates, but two different years.

On Tuesday, the former president pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges during a New York court hearing. He became the first-ever American president to be arraigned on criminal charges.

The felony charges included falsifying business records in connection with concealing hush money payments to two women including adult porn star Stormy Daniels.