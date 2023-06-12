US family see two Aliens in their backyard

ALBAWABA A Las Vegas family seen something crashed in their backyard, prompting them to call 911 about “non-human” "Aliens" beings – the thing is, this time, several people saw it, the caller says he, his father and his brother were in their large backyard working on their truck when something crashed and they felt an impact.

Watch!

Actual #Alien Footage from the Las #Vegas #UFO Landing….



On Duty Area Las Vegas Police Captured Clear Dash Footage of the Flying UFO Aircraft on their Patrol Car Minutes Before



The Same Officers Also Responded to Scene Where this Gentleman Recorded this Footage🤷… pic.twitter.com/6v5R49FGBX — CBKNEWS (@CBKNEWS121) June 10, 2023

One officer drove to a home on the night of May 1, and interviewed the family who called 911 after making the sighting, according to body camera footage.

One of the family members told the officer they saw “a big creature” that was “long, 10 feet tall.”

Upon the arrival of the Las Vegas police officers at the reported residence, no evidence of extraterrestrial beings was found.

The officers conducted a thorough preliminary investigation but were unable to locate any signs of the alleged creatures. Consequently, the case was deemed "unfounded" and subsequently closed, according to officials.

But at approximately the same time, a camera mounted in a police officer's car at the Las Vegas Police Department captured a bright light in the sky. Many people across Eastern California, Nevada, and Utah reported seeing the light, according to the American Meteor Society.

Las Vegas police share body cam footage of bright light moving across the sky which is believed to have been the UFO that went down pic.twitter.com/iAi8EqJP35 — Mile Higher Podcast (@MileHigherPod) June 9, 2023

The incident occurred on May 1, and the Las Vegas Police Department recently released body camera footage showing something streaking low across the sky.

An officer confirmed the witness’s statement, mentioning that their colleague had also witnessed an object descending from the sky.

Social media users were left stunned, sharing various theories and explanations for this Video.