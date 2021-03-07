The Vatican Issues An Official Medal For The Pope’s Historic Visit To Iraq

During his three-day visit to Iraq, the Pope has visited a number of historic places around the country, in what has been described as an attempt to embrace the cultural and religious diversity of one of the world's most ancient countries and grant the long suffering country a touch of healing and hope.

الفاتيكان يصدر ميداليه رسميه خاصه بمناسبة زيارة البابا التاريخيه الى العراق 🇮🇶 ..

العراق بلد الانبياء والاولياء

زيارة البابا المرتقبة للعراق أعادة تذكير العالم بقيمة العراق التاريخية والدينية بعد أن حاول اعداءه طمسها pic.twitter.com/XKDYhJPzbd — ammar Almohammedawi (@ammar17186687) March 3, 2021

Translation: "The Vatican has minted a special medal celebrating the Pope's historic visit to Iraq, land of prophets and good people."

Prior to the visit, the Vatican has minted a bronze medal celebrating the historic visit, which is meant to be gifted to Iraqi official representatives.

The medal features the Iraqi map, the country's two famous rivers; the Tigris and Euphrates, in addition to Abraham as he left the Mesopotamian city of Ur, which the Pope visited on Saturday.

WATCH LIVE: Pope Francis speaks at a restored church that was damaged by ISIL in Qaraqosh, Iraq.



— Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) March 7, 2021

While this is the first Papal visit to Iraq, the country that is still suffering the consequences of successive wars and political conflicts, the Pope's speeches have been focused on maintaining tolerance and honoring the cultural and religious diversity of Iraq, thus drawing the world's attention to the country's history and richness.

He made sure to throw and interfaith conference at Ur, one pf the oldest cities in the world where prophet Abraham is said to have stayed. He also met with top Shia Cleric Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani and lead services in churches that were attacked by militant groups.

The religious, cultural and ethnic diversity in Iraq is "a precious resource on which to draw and not an obstacle to be eliminated", Pope Francis says, adding Iraq can be an example of this, especially for the rest of the Middle East #PopeInIraq pic.twitter.com/P4CdADxgZU — Chai Brady (@ChaiBradyIC) March 5, 2021 The Mesopotamian city of Ur in #Iraq is a #UNESCO #WorldHeritage site -- a city that connects humanity with our shared history.



Today, @Pontifex chose this place to send a message of solidarity and peace. https://t.co/rr1VfiyYwF#PopeFrancisInIraq pic.twitter.com/gLubd7PUv6 — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) March 6, 2021

Ok @Pontifex is loving this all Iraqi dance medley and so are we! #PopeInIraq #PopeFrancis pic.twitter.com/7zNhBCYceh — Rasha Al Aqeedi (@RashaAlAqeedi) March 5, 2021

Additionally, the visit has been perceived as a courageous one, especially amidst the security challenges in the country.

Built in 1859, Al-Tahera Church is an iconic symbol woven into the history of #Mosul.



It is where @Pontifex prays for the victims of war.



We must never forget. Our heritage is more than stones, it is who we are.



Let’s #ReviveTheSpiritOfMosul.https://t.co/WyY0Fuy6xI pic.twitter.com/yTvBlTapmy — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) March 7, 2021

Over the last 20 years, Iraq has lost hundreds of thousands of its Christian population, many of whom have left due to either the 2003 US invasion of Iraq or the rise of ISIS and other extremist groups, which have attacked several churches over the years, resulting in threatening the cultural and religious diversity of the country.