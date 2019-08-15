Versace in Hot Water for Listing Hong Kong and Macau as Independent States

  1. Home
Randa Darwish

Published August 15th, 2019 - 09:57 GMT
(Twitter)
(Twitter)

 

Chinese Internet users have slammed luxury brand, Versace, after its T-shirts appeared to imply the semi-independent Hong Kong and Macau regions as independent territories from mainland China.

Photos of the T-shirts have gone viral on the internet provoking an outcry on China’s main blogging website, with demands for an apology and the destruction of the T-shirts.

The design shows tens of city names with their countries listed; including Rome-Italy, Paris-France, Berlin-Germany and followed by Hong Kong-Hong Kong and Macau-Macao, despite the fact that the two regions are part of China, both are given special status that offers them more autonomy than the other regions of China.

Following fierce criticism, Versace has issued an official apology promising to stop selling the tops and their respect for the sovereignty of China's territorial state. The apology was translated in the Mandarin language addressing the Chinese people who were offended by the design.

Through her official Instagram account, Donatella Versace, the brand’s chief executive officer posted the apology as well.

 

In the aftermath of the backlash, Versace’s China brand ambassador Yang Mi, a popular actress in the country, responded to a campaign that was launched on Weibo with the hashtag #YangMiStopsWorkingWithVersace and announced cutting ties with the brand.

This backlash comes amid unrest in Hong Kong for ten weeks now. The protests that started as civilian has been escalating into serious tensions in response to a proposed extradition bill, which has now been suspended but has evolved into a more demanding pro-democracy movement.

Tags:Hong KongBeijingChinaAnd MacaoVersaceDonatella VersaceHong Kong Protest

