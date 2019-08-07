Video of ‘Allahu Akbar’ Shouted at Trump Rally is Old and Fake

An old video for one of Donald Trump's rallies has surfaced on the internet showing one of the audience shouting “Allahu Akbar” prompting security to force him out.

As the video gained millions of views on Facebook and other social media platforms with controversial titles such as “Man shouts Allahu Akbar in Trump rally”, as other users questioned its credibility and went on to examine it.

In the video, Trump appears speaking at a rally in Dayton, Ohio, then stopped abruptly while being surrounded by security as someone is heard shouting “Allahu Akbar”.

According to a recent report by the AFP Fact Check, the video was intentionally made to be misleading and it was doctored to add the words “Allahu Akbar” to it. However, the Allahu Akbar part cannot be heard in the original footage taken in March 2016 in a rally before Trump became a president.

The 41-second video was reportedly first shared in August 2018 on Facebook and it was shared widely and went viral on the internet before it was confirmed fake.

Pree how scared Trump was he heard “Allahu Akbar” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YylgyMsQRk — fola ni orukọ mi 🧩 (@uagbalaya) August 7, 2018

The original video has been shared on the internet by some users to confirm the “Allahu Akbar” version is fake.

While this video is not the first of its kind being edited to mislead the internet users, it highlighted the panic associated with the Arabic phrase that originally means “God is the greatest”.

The phrase that is used repeatedly in the Muslim prayers and holds an important place within Muslims daily practices, had its meaning distorted and manipulated in the media to mean an act of terrorism after it was used by ISIS and other extremists groups.