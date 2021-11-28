  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Video: Congresswoman Associates Ilhan Omar With Suicide Bombings

Video: Congresswoman Associates Ilhan Omar With Suicide Bombings

Published November 28th, 2021 - 09:07 GMT
Lauren Boebert and Ilhan Omar
Lauren Boebert's speech was recorded over Thanksgiving break last Thursday. (AFP - Edited by Albawaba)

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert triggered controversy across social media after a viral video in which she associated her Democratic colleague Ilhan Omar with terrorist suicide bombings. 

Also Read'Israel and the US Are on the Verge of Historic Diplomatic Crisis'; Experts Warn'Israel and the US Are on the Verge of Historic Diplomatic Crisis'; Experts Warn

The video was taken during a Thanksgiving event featuring Lauren Boebert and several individuals in a room, as she told a story of a time she was in an elevator with Ilhan Omar, saying it was her " first Jihad Squad moment." 

Boebert goes on to say that while in an elevator with Rep. Omar and a staff member of hers, a Capitol police officer, the latter ran up into the elevator, saying "Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine," in reference to the connection often made between her Muslim heritage and terrorist suicide attacks.

In response to the video, Ilhan Omar took to Twitter denying that such an event ever took place, blaming Boebert for what she described as "anti-Muslim bigotry" to help her get more political power.

On Friday, Lauren Boebert tweeted an apology to the Muslim community in the US saying that she has been trying to reach out to Ilhan Omar's office and stressing the need to "focus on policy differences without this unnecessary distraction."

Commenting on the exchange, former Republican congressman from Iowa Steve King came under fire after quoting a comment made with a congress member he didn't name, suggesting that Omar could fit "Four pounds of C-4" explosives under her turban and "wipe out half of Congress."

Also Read'Israel and the US Are on the Verge of Historic Diplomatic Crisis'; Experts WarnIlhan Omar Tweets Her Support for Palestinian LGBTQ

Ilhan Omar was one of two Muslim women elected to the US Congress in 2018. She was born in Somalia before her family immigrated to the US in 1995 and lives in Minnesota. She is a member of the democratic party and is known for being a member of the six progressive congresswomen often referred to as "the Squad".

Tags:Lauren BoebertIlhan OmarCongress

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...