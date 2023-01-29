Video of cops violently beating Tyre Nichols goes viral

ALBAWABA - A new footage showing five police officers violently beating Black man Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, went viral on social media platforms.

Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after being beaten up during a traffic stop by policemen in Tennessee, the United States.

Following the release of the body camera and surveillance video, five cops were arrested and they are now under investigation for the death of the 29-year-old man.

[Full video] City of Memphis releases video clips that show police beating Tyre Nichols, a former Sacramento resident.



The five officers charged with Nichols' beating and death have been released from jail on bail. https://t.co/IYqEK2nYpD #TyreNichols #TyreNicholsVideo pic.twitter.com/Log485e3ap — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) January 28, 2023

In the clip, caught by one of the policemen's body cameras, Nichols was seen violently being dragged out of his car and pinned on the ground, while officers shouted at him to stay down and place his hands behind his back.

Nichols, who was working for FedEx, can be heard in the video saying: "I am just trying to go home."

He escaped for a while before being arrested again by policemen who pepper-sprayed him and started to violently assault him.

Rep. Cori Bush Blames ‘White Supremacy’ For Police Killing of Tyre Nichols, Calls for ‘Civilian Traffic Enforcement’ https://t.co/pFtuQRdib7 — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) January 28, 2023

The Black man screamed calling his mother during the arrest. Later on, he was hospitalized before collapsing into his injuries on Jan. 10.

On Jan. 20, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were fired. Six days later, the five policemen – all African American – were arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping, assault, and misconduct.

Activists decried the death of Tyre Nichols, the father of a 4-year-old son, and remembered George Floyd, an African-American man who was killed by a policeman in Minneapolis in 2020, triggering massive "Black Lives Matter" protests across the U.S.

Protests condemning police's violence were held in Memphis where demonstrators raised the slogans: "Justice for Tyre Nichols, Abolish the police and Jail Killer Cops."