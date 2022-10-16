Kanye West's Statement on George Floyd Stirs Debate

US rapper Kanye West has been making the headlines in the past few weeks with the latest being upon his remarks on the death of George Floyd.

Kanye West revealed that he had watched the documentary on George Floyd where the 46-year-old man performed an 8-minute prayer on the day he passed away.

Kanye West says George Floyd passed away because of fentanyl and that the cop’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that” pic.twitter.com/sVKy3VK35O — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 16, 2022

US rapper claimed that George Floyd wasn't killed by the policemen as 'if you look' he said the cop's knee 'wasn’t even on his neck like that'. Kanye added that hit him with fentanyl.

Kanye West's latest remark on George Floyd's death has triggered many questions and debates on social media. A person commented: "Every time I read a headline with Kanye West, I think to myself "it can't get any worse than this". And then he proves me wrong."

Another said: "Personally I never want to hear Kanye speak ever again".

George Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers after a convenience store employee called 911 and told the police that Floyd had bought cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.

Derek Chauvin, who was one of the four policemen arresting George Floyd, kneeled on his neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds resulting in his death. Huge protests erupted across the US following Floyd's death.

"I can't breathe," which was the last sentence by Floyd became a rallying cry as well as "Black Lives Matter" was also been used often in the outpouring of protest regarding Floyd's murder.