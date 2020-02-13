Video of Couple Dancing at Historical Mosque Prompts Outrage in Oman

People on the Sultanate of Oman’s social media were enraged after a video of a young man and girl dancing in the courtyard of a historic mosque to the tune of an Indian song went viral.

In the video, a young man and a girl, whose identity nor nationality have not yet been identified, appear to be filming at a historical mosque called “Al-Sharia” in the town of Tanuf, in the province of Nizwa.

Some considered the video an insult to this historic landmark which was an ancient mosque.

هذه إساءة كبيرة لهذا المعلم التاريخي #مسجد_الشرع ببلدة تنوف في نزوى هل تعلمون ان في هذا المسجد سنة ١٣٣١ هجري تم مبايعة سالم بن راشد الخروصي إماما لعمان. pic.twitter.com/npylPPOzcO — سعيد الشامسي (@shamsi_16m2) February 10, 2020

Translation: “This is a great insult to this historical landmark “Al- Sharia mosque” in the town of Tanuf in Nizwa.”

Meanwhile, others argued that Omani historical landmarks do not receive enough attention and care, suggesting that if they did, there would be more tourism in the country.

للاسف معالمنا التاريخية لا تلقى الاهتمام المطلوب، في حين يصلنا الملايين لمشاهدة معالم عمان التاريخية لا نجد ذات الشغف اتجاهها من ابناء البلد انفسهم رغم انهم قد يسافرون لمشاهدة ما هو اقل منها، نحتاج الى ترويج واستثمار حقيقي لمثل هذه المعالم حتى لا تتكرر مثل هذه الإساءات بحقها. — مصطفى الشاعر🇴🇲 (@Mustafa_549) February 10, 2020

Translation: “Unfortunately, our historical monuments do not receive the required attention, while millions of people would be pleased to come see the historical Oman landmarks.”

For his part, former Vice-President of the Sharia Council, Ishaq Bin Salem Al-Siyabi called on the Ministry of Heritage and Culture and the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs to investigate the matter.