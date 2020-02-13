Video of Couple Dancing at Historical Mosque Prompts Outrage in Oman

  1. Home
Salam Bustanji

Published February 13th, 2020 - 03:09 GMT
Screenshot // Twitter
People on the Sultanate of Oman’s social media were enraged after a video of a young man and girl dancing in the courtyard of a historic mosque to the tune of an Indian song went viral. 

In the video, a young man and a girl, whose identity nor nationality have not yet been identified, appear to be filming at a historical mosque called “Al-Sharia” in the town of Tanuf, in the province of Nizwa.

Some considered the video an insult to this historic landmark which was an ancient mosque.

Translation: “This is a great insult to this historical landmark “Al- Sharia mosque” in the town of Tanuf in Nizwa.”

Meanwhile, others argued that Omani historical landmarks do not receive enough attention and care, suggesting that if they did, there would be more tourism in the country.

Translation: “Unfortunately, our historical monuments do not receive the required attention, while millions of people would be pleased to come see the historical Oman landmarks.”

For his part, former Vice-President of the Sharia Council, Ishaq Bin Salem Al-Siyabi called on the Ministry of Heritage and Culture and the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs to investigate the matter.


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

