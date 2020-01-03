Video of a Drunken Fight Over Women Wearing Short Dresses Sparks Outcry in Kuwait

  1. Home
Salam Bustanji

Published January 3rd, 2020 - 06:39 GMT
Twitter (@Almajlliss)

The Twitter account “Kuwaiti Al-Majlis” (Kuwaiti Council) shared a video clip of young men fighting over females who were wearing revealing clothes in Al-Khiran area, Al-Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait.

Translation: “A fight between young men who were accompanied by girls in revealing clothes in al-Khairan area.”

The Kuwaiti Council added that the fight happened after the young men and women left a drunken party, which is an uncommon behavior in the conservative country. 

Translation: “May God keep us away from sin.. I hope they come to their senses and repent.” 

The incident sparked a massive outcry in Kuwait, with social media users attacking the young people for their “sinful” behavior. 

Translation: “They should bring back public lashes to these trashy people.”

On the other hand, one Twitter user defended the people who were in the video, arguing that everyone should mind their own business, and stop attacking people just because they disagree with their lifestyle. 

“Translation: “When I see this kind of behavior, whether I agree with it or not, I like to remind myself that this is none of my business, and I advise everyone else to do the same.”

Another Twitter user blamed the Kuwaiti council for sharing the video, arguing that the party scene is very common in the country, and that there was no need to reveal the identities of those involved in the video.

Translation: “Why would you share this video and misrepresent our country and people? The party scene exists and we can’t do anything about it, deal with it.”


