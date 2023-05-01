  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Video: Florida tornado flips car into the air

Video: Florida tornado flips car into the air

Published May 1st, 2023 - 12:21 GMT
Video: Florida tornado flips car into the air
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA Video recorded in Palm Beach, Florida, shows a tornado moving across a street and tossing a car into the air like a toy.

Also ReadUS expects more storms after Mississippi tornadoUS expects more storms after Mississippi tornado

Tornado in Florida flips cars with 100mph winds as around 12 million people placed under a level 2 risk for severe weather.

Footage posted on social media shows bystanders watching in disbelief as a car drives on the road in front of them, before it is hurled into the air and flips over twice.

Another car was overturned shortly afterwards, with both drivers miraculously escaping with no more than minor injuries, according to local firefighters.

Tags:VideoAirCarTornadoFlorida

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...