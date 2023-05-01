Video: Florida tornado flips car into the air

ALBAWABA Video recorded in Palm Beach, Florida, shows a tornado moving across a street and tossing a car into the air like a toy.

Tornado in Florida flips cars with 100mph winds as around 12 million people placed under a level 2 risk for severe weather.

Footage posted on social media shows bystanders watching in disbelief as a car drives on the road in front of them, before it is hurled into the air and flips over twice.

Another car was overturned shortly afterwards, with both drivers miraculously escaping with no more than minor injuries, according to local firefighters.