Video :Girl throws boy down a well in China

ALBAWABA A seven-year-old Chinese girl’s actions have brought fresh scrutiny on the effect that violent images on television have on children after she was caught on camera throwing a little boy down a well.

Although the boy clings on for dear life, the girl pries his fingers off the edge of the well, causing him to plunge into the well that is around 5m deep.

The girl appears unmoved by his distress and cries for help - she stands by the well momentarily before leaving, the boy survived after being rescued by the neighbourhood's people.

The two children were neighbours and had frequently played together before the incident, the authorities said.

Adding that the families of the children had agreed on a settlement involving thousands of yuan and some food.