Video of Hosni Mubarak's son eating Koshari questioned

ALBAWABA - A video circulated on social media showing the son of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak eating Koshari, a national dish and widely popular street food.

Alaa Mubarak was captured on camera inside a fancy restaurant waiting to have one of Egypt's most famous meals, Koshari.

What triggered wide anger and debate on social media is that the son of the former Egyptian leader was seen having the Koshari, which is known to be the meal of the poor in Egypt, in a fancy restaurant where some expected to cost triple its familiar cost.

On the other hand, some comments came to mock the video as some called it a video from the "METAVERSE."

A person jokingly said: "How much is a Koshari dish, Hazem? is it half an Egyptian Pound?"

Despite some criticizing comments, some people supported Alaa Mubarak calling him humble to agree to be captured on video and for eating a simple Egyptian traditional dish.

The video has gained over 1.3 million views online with hundreds of comments and shares.

The video, which was first shared on TikTok by a person called @Ehabfekry25, showed a waitress in a restaurant saying: "Today, I have a person who I can't describe. He's a person that each Egyptian love. He and his father have a special place in our hearts; Alaa Mubarak."

About Koshari:

Koshari is a traditional Egyptian staple, mixing pasta, Egyptian fried rice, vermicelli and brown lentils, and topped with a zesty tomato sauce, garlic vinegar and garnished with chickpeas and crispy fried onions.