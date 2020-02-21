  1. Home
Video of Iraqi Man Dying on Live TV While Complaining About Bad Health Service Sparks Anger

Salam Bustanji

Salam Bustanji

Published February 21st, 2020 - 02:41 GMT
Screenshot // Twitter
Screenshot // Twitter

A video of an elderly Iraqi man dying on live television after he complained about the country’s health services sparked anger on social media. 

Since the circulation of the video, the Iraqi health ministry the man was on his way to a hospital after the authorities had removed him from his shop, causing him to fall ill.

On his way to the hospital, he saw the cameraman and went to complain about the poor treatment of the facility, but he suffered a heart attack and died immediately.

The video sparked widespread anger among social media users, who mourned the man’s death and blamed the dire political, social and economical situation in Iraq.


