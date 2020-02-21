Video of Iraqi Man Dying on Live TV While Complaining About Bad Health Service Sparks Anger

A video of an elderly Iraqi man dying on live television after he complained about the country’s health services sparked anger on social media.

Since the circulation of the video, the Iraqi health ministry the man was on his way to a hospital after the authorities had removed him from his shop, causing him to fall ill.

A sickly elderly Iraqi man died live on television as he complained about the country’s health services. 😷 pic.twitter.com/alwdbf92m0 — Nūmero Uńo ⎊ (@owenhabel2) February 20, 2020

On his way to the hospital, he saw the cameraman and went to complain about the poor treatment of the facility, but he suffered a heart attack and died immediately.

I feel for Iraqis, they have endured over a century of Anglo-Empire's plundering war on their nation. This Iraqi man died live on air while complaining about Iraq’s health service. https://t.co/CaabLNw9vd — Lord Lurkin ♞ (@Hakicat) February 21, 2020

The video sparked widespread anger among social media users, who mourned the man’s death and blamed the dire political, social and economical situation in Iraq.