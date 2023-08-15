Video: Iraqi man's flip-flops melt over high temperatures

ALBAWABA - An Iraqi man has shared a video which has gone viral in a short time showing his flip-flops melting while he was walking.

In the 29-second footage, the Iraqi man who was seen wearing a white shirt and a cap hardly walking with his black flip-flops which are getting stuck into the ground from the superheat in the country.

The man behind the camera was shockingly questioning his friend who was barely able to walk: "What's happening."

After a few seconds, the man's flip-flops started to break down. The timing of the video was at 1 p.m. in Iraq and the video was captured in front of the beach.

ماعندي مشكله انا اذوب كلي ولا يجي الشتاء https://t.co/yhh5sTB3f3 — lele's wife (@iiiklz) August 15, 2023

The man then talks off his flip-flops and walks barefoot and started to jump due to the ground temperature.

The short clip has gained wide interaction on social media as some people criticized the men for leaving their house in the middle of the day despite authorities' warnings of the heatwave in Iraq.

Another person wrote that heat will never cause good flip-flops melting accusing the man of buying cheap ones.