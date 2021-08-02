  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Video: Israelis Brutally Attack Palestinian Hotel Employees

Video: Israelis Brutally Attack Palestinian Hotel Employees

Published August 2nd, 2021 - 09:59 GMT
Israelis violently attack Palestinian hotel employees
Israeli court announced releasing 3 people out of 5 detained. (Twitter/ Video screenshots)
Highlights
8 people were arrest in the massive attack on hotel employees.

A video was widely shared on social media platforms showing Israeli settlers violently attacking employees of a Palestinian Herbert Samuel hotel in Jerusalem.

Also ReadActivists Call for Boycotting Miss Universe 2021 in Israel’s EilatActivists Call for Boycotting Miss Universe 2021 in Israel’s Eilat

A viral scene of multiple people throwing hotel items all over the place. According to Israeli media, the police revealed the suspects were hotel visitors and attacked the employees after a quarrel. 

Moreover, media sources added that policemen were called to stop the fight in the hotel as later hotel employees were taken to the hospital.

According to the Israeli police, 8 people were arrested in connection to the attack on the Palestinian hotel employees.

A photo of a Palestinian employee, with a badge read Aladine, was pictured in the hospital with a neck supporter.

On the other hand, one of the hotel visitors whose family was arrested after the incident, stated that he and his family came to attend a wedding in the hotel and were mistreated by the Arab employees.

According to the Israeli guest: “the Arab employees of the hotel woke us up and harassed us all weekend.”

The Times of Israel reported that the court kept 5 people in custody while releasing 3 others under house arrest.

The 5 star hotel is located in the heart of the city and is close to a variety of sites in Jerusalem.

Tags:IsraelPalestineAttackhotelhotel employees

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...