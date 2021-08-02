Video: Israelis Brutally Attack Palestinian Hotel Employees

A video was widely shared on social media platforms showing Israeli settlers violently attacking employees of a Palestinian Herbert Samuel hotel in Jerusalem.

A viral scene of multiple people throwing hotel items all over the place. According to Israeli media, the police revealed the suspects were hotel visitors and attacked the employees after a quarrel.

Video: A group of Israelis assaulted two Palestinian employees at Herbert Samuel Hotel at Ben Yehuda Square W of Jerusalem City. ISF reportedly arrested several suspects pic.twitter.com/hFSxpHpYrt — Local Focus - Security Alerts (@LocalFocus1) July 31, 2021

Moreover, media sources added that policemen were called to stop the fight in the hotel as later hotel employees were taken to the hospital.

According to the Israeli police, 8 people were arrested in connection to the attack on the Palestinian hotel employees.

A photo of a Palestinian employee, with a badge read Aladine, was pictured in the hospital with a neck supporter.

On the other hand, one of the hotel visitors whose family was arrested after the incident, stated that he and his family came to attend a wedding in the hotel and were mistreated by the Arab employees.

#شاهد مستوطنون يهاجمون شابين فلسطينيين خلال عملهما داخل فندق بالقدس المحتلة pic.twitter.com/DiZM7V2Uno — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) July 31, 2021

According to the Israeli guest: “the Arab employees of the hotel woke us up and harassed us all weekend.”

The Times of Israel reported that the court kept 5 people in custody while releasing 3 others under house arrest.

The 5 star hotel is located in the heart of the city and is close to a variety of sites in Jerusalem.