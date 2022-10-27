Video of kid yelling and shushing Jill Biden is fabricated

A fabricated video of first lady Jill Biden giving a speech on Monday at a Diwali celebration, a Hindu holiday commonly known as the Festival of Lights, got over half a million views.

In the edited clip, Jill Biden was talking during the festival, held in the East Room of the White House on Oct. 24, when a sound of a small kid shouting at the first lady and calling her to stop talking is heard.

The 19-second video with the caption "THANKS, KID!!!" was shared on Twitter and got over 18.3K likes and more than 4,000 retweets.

Social media users have widely debated the video as some claimed that the kid was inside the room when he started yelling at the first lady, while others already knew that the video has been edited and manipulated by adding the voice of the screaming kid.

They say this was digitally altered https://t.co/5TowZbnudO — UnderTheRadar (@Pollerama) October 26, 2022

That's awesome real or fake that was stellar https://t.co/ngTqGoADTC — Dave (@carpenter2911) October 25, 2022

According to AP, audio from a separate video, of a child screaming at a teacher, was added over the end of the Jill Biden clip. The kid's video is shared in 2019 on YouTube showing a kindergarten teacher during a preschool graduation when one of the students interrupted and screamed: "Shut the F*** up".

The YouTube video of the kid and his teacher was shared three years ago and gained over 740K views.

A Diwali celebration was held in the White House with the presence of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden as well as US vice president Kamala Harris. Dancers from the Sa Dance Company also performed at the event.

According to the media, the White House Diwali celebration is the largest party held by a US president as Joe and Jill Biden invited over 200 Indian Americans to the event.

About the Diwali

Diwali, known also as the Festival of Lights, is a Hindu religious festival and one of the most important festivals within Hinduism. It generally lasts five days and is celebrated during the Hindu lunisolar months of Ashwayuja and Kartika.