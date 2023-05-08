Video from Kyiv nightclub goes viral, shows no war

ALBAWABA - A leaked video showing an alleged nightclub in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv left people shocked a year after the war with Russia.

In the alleged clip, people were seen dancing to loud music while drinking alcohol and enjoying their time partying around.

War by war - Meanwhile, in a nightclub in Kyiv at this moment people are actively resting pic.twitter.com/x8IB8joWRA — Avia.Pro - 🛡️Foreign Affairs - 📡Geopolitics (@avia_pro) May 8, 2023

The video triggered angry reactions on social media platforms where people decried and questioned whether the aid money Ukraine receives is allegedly being spent on the pleasure of the civilians, nightclubs and parties rather than being used to defeat Russian forces.

On the other hand, other groups rejected reports that the nightclub is likely in Kyiv as the location is hard to be verified and said that footage might be from any nightclub worldwide but labeled by pro-Russians to be in the Ukrainian capital.

A person commented that the video was taken from a nightclub in the capital Kyiv. However, before the Russian invasion.

Russian war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24, 2022, after the Russian President announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine.