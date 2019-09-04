Osama bin Laden Singing Lady Gaga Takes The Internet by Storm (Video)

Video of Osama Bin Ladin sings one of Lady Gaga’s songs during his last days on the run, as claimed, has gone viral on the internet.

The disturbing video claims to belong to the founder of al-Qaeda singing Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” while dancing to the music.

This is just phenomenal. https://t.co/9WkHUK6ODv — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) September 3, 2019

The video was posted on YouTube on November 2011, a few months after Bin Laden was killed in Pakistan on May 2, 2011, by the United States Navy SEALs of the US Naval Special Warfare Development Group.

A few years later, this video again took the internet by storm with more people sharing it.

i’m sorry but did i really see osama bin laden sing poker face by lady gaga???? hello??? — thee stallion’s whore (@rockyxllua) September 3, 2019

The video has gained popularity on the internet with more than 200K views on YouTube alone.

My mind just wasn't at all prepared to see Osama bin Laden belting out a Lady Gaga song tonight — Bradsketbawl (@itsthatbradguy) September 3, 2019

wild that literally Al Qaeda wouldn’t exist if we had just bought Osama Bin Laden VIP tickets to a Lady Gaga concert — 𝒜𝓂𝑒𝓃𝒶 (@amenasmolova) September 3, 2019

In spite of the clear similarities between Bin Laden and the person who dubbed him dancing, many have questioned the credibility of the video.