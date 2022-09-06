Video: Palestinian Shot Dead While Streaming Israeli Raid on TikTok

Using the TikTok streaming service, 28-years old Mohammad Sabaaneh documented an Israeli military raid on the Palestinian city of Jenin in the early hours of Tuesday, before an Israeli bullet ended his life while more than 15,000 people were watching.

ذهب لتوثيق اقتحام القوات الإسرائيلية لمدينة #جنين، فكان هو الضحية.. مقتل الفلسطيني محمد سباعنة برصاصة في الصدر أثناء قيامه ببث مباشر لتغطية اقتحام جنين#الحدث pic.twitter.com/qskQZ1CYt0 — ا لـحـدث (@AlHadath) September 6, 2022

Translation: "He went to document the Israeli raid in Jenin city before he became the victim. Palestinian Mohammad Sabaaneh with a bullet in the chest while he streamed the rain online."

Even though the Israeli raid was planned to bomb the house of Ra'ad Hazem, the deceased shooter of an April 2022 attack near Tel Aviv, which resulted in 3 deaths and 6 injuries.

Shocked at his sudden death, online people widely shared Mohammad Sabaaneh's last video and expressed their sympathy with his family, as he was killed during the military raid by Israeli forces.

لقد انتهى البث المباشر .

وارتقى "عين جنين " محمد سباعنة.. ولن يغتالوا الحقيقة pic.twitter.com/0SZsldabiq — حسن اصليح | Hassan (@hassaneslayeh) September 6, 2022

Translation: "Live has ended and Mohammad Sabaaneh has died, but they won't kill the truth."

Mohammad Sabaaneh was killed immediately after he was shot in the chest, according to Palestinian medical sources.