Video: Putin’s Main Man Arrested in Ukraine, Pleas to Be Exchanged

Ukrainian businessman and opposition politician Victor Medvedchuk has appeared in a video posted by Ukraine's Defense Ministry, appealing for his long-time friend and ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin to exchange him for fighters in the southern city of Mariupol, where Russian forces have been waging an intense battle for weeks.

Victor Medvedchuk's arrest on the 12th of April 2022, more than six weeks since he escaped house arrest in Kyiv was announced by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, who explained that Medvedchuk's long-awaited arrest had stopped his attempt to flee the country.

For years before the war, Victor Medvedchuk was known to be a very close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, leading the pro-Russia opposition political movement For Life. He also has a close personal relationship with Putin as the latter is Medvedchuk's daughter's godfather.

Considering his ties with Putin, Medvedchuk had been placed under house arrest on treason charges since May 2021. However, he successfully escaped his Kyiv-house three days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine started last February.

67-years old Medvedchuk was recaptured again last week, wearing Ukrainian army clothes while attempting to leave the country, according to Ukrainian sources.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian oligarch appeared in a video addressing his friend, the Russian President, appealing to be exchanged for the Ukrainian fighters trapped in the southern city of Mariupol which has been under heavy Russian strikes.

Moreover, two British nationals Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin have appeared on Russian state TV saying they have been captured by Russian forces in Mariupol, appealing to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to help free them in exchange for the Ukrainian businessman Victor Medvedchuk.