Video of Saudis Cooking a Crocodile Feast Sparks Outrage in the Kingdom

A video which circulated on social media of young Saudi men who were said to be from Al Qassim region, cooking a crocodile and then eating it at a gathering feast, sparked widespread controversy in the Kingdom.

The video shows a number of young men choosing a small crocodile among several others in what looks like their home backyard, who then slaughtered it, skinned it to prepare for cooking, and finally presented it in a feast with two bowls of rice.

Translation: “Our dinner tonight is crocodile.”

One of the attendees asks another person about the taste of crocodile meat, who expresses his love for it, claiming that it is similar to the taste of fish.

Translation: “We want to try another meat other than crocodile that is Halal, what do you recommend?”

Reactions to the video were divided. While some people found the incident repelling, arguing that crocodile meat is disgusting and forbidden to eat in Islam, others defended the young’s men feast by arguing that eating exotic animals such as lizards is very common in the kingdom.

Other people complained that they won’t judge people for their diets, arguing that every culture’s cuisine varies, they just find crocodiles to be disgusting animals and wouldn’t eat them themselves.

Translation: “To be honest, the appearance of crocodiles are enough to make me puke let alone eat it.. But people from different cultures eat different meats and to each their own. Islam said nothing about crocodile meat.”

Meanwhile, others suggested that these people are just doing it to be popular and get followers or YouTube subscribers.

Translation: “Unfortunately, fame and popularity makes people do unacceptable things. I think these people are mentally ill, nobody who is sane would eat a crocodile.”

Translation: “With all due respect, you did this to promote yourself, and it worked.”

The major reaction to the video was from people debating the Islamic perspective of eating crocodile meat, and whether it is “Halal” or “Haram”.

