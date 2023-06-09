Video: shark hunted after killing Russian man

ALBAWABA - After the brutally attack of a shark on a Russian man in Egypt, videos of the shark being hunted by people have spread all over the internet.

Social media users have been widely sharing videos showing a group of people in Egypt on the beach with the shark that was believed to kill the Russian tourist on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, a graphic video was captured showing a shark killing a man near the shore in Egypt. The video circulated the internet in a very short time.

Warning/graphic content: video showing men attacking dead shark who believed to kill the Russian man

Shark is hunted and brought to the shore after eating a man in Egypt pic.twitter.com/B0U9BrcGuv — OnlyBangers.eth (@OnlyBangersEth) June 9, 2023

Egypt's Environment Ministry responded to the video of a shark killing Russian citizen and said in a statement on Facebook that a tiger shark was responsible for the death of a beachgoer, but it didn't mention more details about the identity of the man.

It also confirmed capturing the shark that killed the Russian man at the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

Another video was shared showing a group of men on two small boats with the shark seen in the knit after it was caught.

According to witnesses, the shark's belly was seen huge after being caught which could be a good evidence that it was the one who killed the Russian man in Hurghada region.