Shark attack kills Russian man in Hurghada

ALBAWABA - In a tragic incident off the coast of Hurghada, a Russian man lost his life in a shark attack, according to official sources on Thursday.

The Egyptian Ministry of Environment confirmed that a "Tiger Shark" attacked a beachgoer, leading to their death. The ministry made the announcement through an official statement on their Facebook page.

"Around 3 p.m. local time (12:00 noon GMT), a shark attack occurred off the coast of Dream Beach in Hurghada, resulting in the death of a Russian citizen named F.Y. Bobov, born in 1999", The Consul General of Russia in Hurghada, Viktor Vorobayev, stated.

The victim was reported as being a resident of Egypt, not a tourist.

A widely circulated video on Egyptian social media platforms captured the incident. The footage showed a person struggling in the water, with the shark's fins surfacing near them before the attack.

The Egyptian ministry aims to determine the "possible causes" of the attack. All water activities in the area will be suspended for two days starting from Friday.

Sharks are commonly found in the Red Sea, but they rarely attack tourists unless provoked. A similar shark attack in July 2022 resulted in the deaths of two Austrian and Romanian tourists.

The embded video below shows footage of the incident. The video has graphic content.