Shark freaks out swimmers in Spain

Published June 18th, 2023 - 06:40 GMT
Shark
Shark. (Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - A week after a shark attacked and killed a Russian citizen in Egypt's Red Sea, swimmers in Spain were shocked and freaked out to see a shark near the shore. 

A video was shared on Twitter showing a shark roaming around some swimmers in Spain where people seemed scared attempting to flee the possible attack.

According to The Scottish Sun, the shark was spotted near the shoreline of a Costa Blanca beach in Spain at around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

A week ago, a shark made headlines after it killed a Russian citizen in Egypt. The shark was later hunted and killed by Egyptian fishermen hours after the horrific incident.

Moreover, Egypt said it started work on mummifying the shark that devoured a Russian tourist so it can be displayed in a museum.

