Shark freaks out swimmers in Spain

ALBAWABA - A week after a shark attacked and killed a Russian citizen in Egypt's Red Sea, swimmers in Spain were shocked and freaked out to see a shark near the shore.

A video was shared on Twitter showing a shark roaming around some swimmers in Spain where people seemed scared attempting to flee the possible attack.

According to The Scottish Sun, the shark was spotted near the shoreline of a Costa Blanca beach in Spain at around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

An 8ft shark was spotted on a beach in #Alicante #Spain. Tourists clambered to get out of the water. According to eyewitness’s the shark was found dead not long after pic.twitter.com/D8dnmUjmAz — 𝙰𝚒 𝙽𝚎𝚠𝚜 𝚁𝚎𝚙𝚘𝚛𝚝 (@AiNewsRep) June 16, 2023

A week ago, a shark made headlines after it killed a Russian citizen in Egypt. The shark was later hunted and killed by Egyptian fishermen hours after the horrific incident.

Moreover, Egypt said it started work on mummifying the shark that devoured a Russian tourist so it can be displayed in a museum.