Video of a "Taxi Driver" Sexually Assaulting a Saudi Woman Causes Uproar

The hashtag #متحرش_المدينه (Medina Harasser) went viral on social media, and the story behind this hashtag revolves around one Saudi girl who shared a video documenting the sexual harassment she encountered while she was in a car thinking it was an Uber.

In details, the girl got in the car, before she realized that it does not belong to neither Uber or Careem, and when she tried to leave, the driver tried to molest her by touching her body, so the girl started crying and begging the driver to stop touching her.

ابشركم جابوه وهو شاب عمره 29 عام ، ولكن .!!؟



هذه العينات لابد من التشهير بها ، وفرض عليها عقوبات صارمه وفوريه ، البنت مسكينه بتجيها ازمه نفسيه تستمر معها فتره طويله واحتمال باقي عمرها بسبب واحد حيوان مثل هالشخص ..



#متحرش_المدينه pic.twitter.com/wpNOv9YMlH — محمد الدوكه (@GGXQ7) January 3, 2020

Translation: “It is our responsibility to share this video to show sexual harassers that we will eventually catch them. The poor girl is probably traumatized by now, maybe for the rest of her life, because of a horrible person like him.”

After the incident went viral, many social media activists demanded that the harasser should be arrested and punished with the most severe punishment, while many saw that the girl made a mistake by riding in a stranger's car without making sure it's legitimate, and that she bears part of the responsibility.

#متحرش_المدينه



القذر غيّر مسار الطريق محاولاً خطفها وهذا ينمّ عن نوايا اغتصاب وقتل، صرختها أرّقتني ماذا لو كنت أنا أو أنتِ في مكانها؟



نطالب بالقبض على المجرم وإيقاع أقصى العقوبات لردع أمثاله! pic.twitter.com/jJuRkOxjvO — سـيلينا عبداللّـه (@Occult5A) January 3, 2020

Translation: “The monster changed his route to sexually assault the poor girl and maybe even kill her or worse. What if this girl was you and me? We should punish this man with the most severe punishment in order to stop people like him.”

#متحرش_المدينه



اللي قرأته أنها ركبت مع واحد لا هو في أوبر ولا في كريم يعني حصلها في الخط وقف لها اوصلك قالت اوك ( وتبيه يوصلها كذا ) اصلاً اكيد اول ماركبت معه بالطريقه هذي بيروح فكره لشيء ثاني pic.twitter.com/4wyTrZYK0Y — 🔥 (@nawaf14023) January 3, 2020

Translation: “From what I read, she stopped a stranger’s car and got in it without knowing whether its an Uber or not. She’s the one who got in the car, she could have said no, of course the driver will think she had different intentions.”

The incident highlighted the issue of sexual harassment in the kingdom, and how Saudi girls are afraid to confront their families for fear of being honor killed or punished. Many Saudi women came forward and spoke of their sexual harassment experiences that are similar to the girl in the video.

#متحرش_المدينه



إلى الآن ثلاث إعترافات لفتيات يتحدثن عن نفس الشخص ومتأكدة أن سكوتهن كان بسبب الخوف من العائلة أو عدم إنصاف القوانين،

بخصوص اللي يلومون الضحيه،

الشاهد هُنا قصّة بظروف أخرى:-

هذه الفتاة لجأت لأهلها وتعاونوا معها وتفهموا الوضع، ولجأت للقانون .. لكن: pic.twitter.com/KukfPZLS8p — سـيلينا عبداللّـه (@Occult5A) January 3, 2020

Translation: “So far, three confessions of girls talking about their experience with sexual harassment, and I'm sure their silence was due to fear of family or unfair laws."

Saudi authorities announced that they have managed to arrest the 29-year-old harasser, and that he would be charged with sexual assault and punished for his crime.

شرطة #المدينة_المنورة: القبض على شخص تحرش بفتاة عند ركوبها معه من أجل إيصالها. pic.twitter.com/RY19NoSSVA — إمارة منطقة المدينة المنورة (@imarat_almadina) January 3, 2020

Translation: “We have arrested the sexual harasser of Medina.”