  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Video: US President Biden congratulates Crown Prince Hussein

Video: US President Biden congratulates Crown Prince Hussein

Published June 2nd, 2023 - 09:51 GMT
Biden
(Photo by Jordanian Royal Palace / AFP)

ALBAWABA US President Joe Biden congratulated Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on their wedding.

Also ReadPrince Hussein, Rajwa Al Saif officially marriedPrince Hussein, Rajwa Al Saif officially married

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, appeared in a recorded video clip sent to Prince Hussein, extending their congratulations to him and his family on their wedding. 

They expressed their wishes for the continued deepening of friendship between the American and Jordanian peoples.

Biden said, "You are in our thoughts on this joyous and celebratory day... We look forward to working with you in the years to come, alongside your proud parents, King Abdullah, Queen Rania, and all the Jordanian people."

The US President concluded his congratulations to the Crown Prince of Jordan by saying, "And I really wish I could be there with you all today."

Tags:BidenPrince HusseinJordanUS

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...