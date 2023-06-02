Video: US President Biden congratulates Crown Prince Hussein

ALBAWABA US President Joe Biden congratulated Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on their wedding.

بالنيابة عن الولايات المتحدة، يتمنى الرئيس والسيدة الأولى لصاحبّي السمو الملكي عمراً مديداً بالسعادة. ألف مبروك!

On behalf of the United States, the President, and First Lady wish their Royal Highnesses a lifetime of happiness. Alf Mabrouk!#نفرح_بالحُسين #CelebratingAlHussein… pic.twitter.com/paiqBsteyG — U.S. Embassy Jordan (@USEmbassyJordan) June 1, 2023

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, appeared in a recorded video clip sent to Prince Hussein, extending their congratulations to him and his family on their wedding.

They expressed their wishes for the continued deepening of friendship between the American and Jordanian peoples.

Biden said, "You are in our thoughts on this joyous and celebratory day... We look forward to working with you in the years to come, alongside your proud parents, King Abdullah, Queen Rania, and all the Jordanian people."

The US President concluded his congratulations to the Crown Prince of Jordan by saying, "And I really wish I could be there with you all today."