Video: US President Biden congratulates Crown Prince Hussein

ALBAWABA US President Joe Biden congratulated Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on their wedding.
President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, appeared in a recorded video clip sent to Prince Hussein, extending their congratulations to him and his family on their wedding.
They expressed their wishes for the continued deepening of friendship between the American and Jordanian peoples.
Biden said, "You are in our thoughts on this joyous and celebratory day... We look forward to working with you in the years to come, alongside your proud parents, King Abdullah, Queen Rania, and all the Jordanian people."
The US President concluded his congratulations to the Crown Prince of Jordan by saying, "And I really wish I could be there with you all today."