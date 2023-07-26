Video: wildfire engulfs roads in Italy's Sicily

ALBAWABA - A horrifying video erupted online showing roads on fire in Italy's Sicily city as wildfire engulfed in the southern parts of the country.

A resident shared a video online with the word "Buongiorno - which means good morning in Italy" where fire seems not to affect trees only but extends to reach streets and asphalt.

Experts have warned as the Earth's heat is causing massive wildfires across the world including Italy, Greece, Algeria, France and Canada.

Italian authorities said that storms as well are affecting both parts of the country, they added on Tuesday alone, at least six people died due to extreme weather.

We should be grateful we don't have any of this in Nigeria. Nigeria is a special country and deserves to be great in all angle. May the good Lord be with Italy. This is scary!! https://t.co/tBdCCZ5QyU July 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Italian officials revealed that four elderly people were killed as a result of wildfires in Sicily and the coastal city of Reggio Calabria.

A social media user sadly reacted to the wildfire video in Italy and wrote: "Our beautiful neighbours, we were in Sicilia last year. My heart goes out to them."

On the other hand, another criticized governments' assistance to Ukraine and said it was better to use the money to help reduce the effects of climate change and global warming.

Meanwhile, in Algeria, over 30 people, including 10 soldiers battling the flames, were killed in the wildfires as the North African country's temperatures hit 48 degrees Celsius on Monday.