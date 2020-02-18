Videos of Hong Kong Police Dining With Jackie Chan and Pro-China Celebrities Go Viral

  1. Home
Salam Bustanji

Published February 18th, 2020 - 03:46 GMT
Screenshot // Twitter
Videos showing Hong Kong police chief Chris Tang Ping-keung and top brass dining with celebrities known for their pro-police stance during the city’s anti-government protests went viral.

The banquet was hosted by the football teams from Hong Kong Movie Star Sports Association and Sun Hei Sports Club following matches with a police team.

Celebrities such as filmmakers and actors Jackie Chan, Eric Tsang Chi-wai, and veteran singer Alan Tam Wing-lun attended the event.

They are known for their ardent support of the government and police in the handling of the social unrest triggered by the now-withdrawn extradition bill.

Other police figures – including Chief Superintendent John Tse Chun-chung, who was former head of the Police Public Relations Branch and Senior Superintendent Kelvin Kong Wing-cheung – also attended the event.

Also among the attendees was retired superintendent Frankly Chu, who was jailed for three months in 2018 for hitting a bystander with a baton during Hong Kong’s Occupy Central protests in 2014. He was a member of the police football team, as was Tse.

Tang rejected calls for the force to apologize for their alleged violence during the months-long social unrest and declared that it was the “rioters” who should say sorry for the harm they had caused to the city.

In a compliment given during his speech, Tang was seen jokingly saying to actors Chan and Alex Fong Chung-sun: “I learned everything from you. I didn’t know how to be a policeman. I learned it while watching [your films].” 

Both Chan and Fong are famous for their officer roles in action thrillers.

A police spokesman said current and former members of the force would often exchange skills with various football teams. He also said that the dinner was private and involved no public funds. The bill was split between two clubs and the officers.


