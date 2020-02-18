Videos of Hong Kong Police Dining With Jackie Chan and Pro-China Celebrities Go Viral

Videos showing Hong Kong police chief Chris Tang Ping-keung and top brass dining with celebrities known for their pro-police stance during the city’s anti-government protests went viral.

0:58: Police chief Chris Tang literally said he doesn’t know how to be a police officer and learnt it from watching Jackie Chan, Fong Chung-san movies. That explains a lot. https://t.co/83DrXArEQK — Rachel Cheung (@rachel_cheung1) February 17, 2020

The banquet was hosted by the football teams from Hong Kong Movie Star Sports Association and Sun Hei Sports Club following matches with a police team.

who earned 15 minutes of fame for pointing his gun at the public. For celebs, there were Jackie Chan, Alan Tam, Eric Tsang, Natals Chan and Fong Chung san. — Rachel Cheung (@rachel_cheung1) February 17, 2020

Celebrities such as filmmakers and actors Jackie Chan, Eric Tsang Chi-wai, and veteran singer Alan Tam Wing-lun attended the event.

They are known for their ardent support of the government and police in the handling of the social unrest triggered by the now-withdrawn extradition bill.

Losing star.

I think this footage wil really disgrade the reputation and the fame of the well known Hong Kong kung-fu star among fans in Japan.

I, WAS a fan of him, am really disappointed to see the footage.

I won't watch the movies of him any more, even if he has had no choice. — BB Hatch @ Mari iina Time Fan T8U (@T8U13) February 17, 2020

Other police figures – including Chief Superintendent John Tse Chun-chung, who was former head of the Police Public Relations Branch and Senior Superintendent Kelvin Kong Wing-cheung – also attended the event.

The end of Police Story has Jackie Chan beating the crap out of a captured suspect, and two senior officers literally watching and saying to each other "we saw nothing" so yeah, this does explain a lot. — Hong Kong Hermit (@HongKongHermit) February 17, 2020

Also among the attendees was retired superintendent Frankly Chu, who was jailed for three months in 2018 for hitting a bystander with a baton during Hong Kong’s Occupy Central protests in 2014. He was a member of the police football team, as was Tse.

Tang rejected calls for the force to apologize for their alleged violence during the months-long social unrest and declared that it was the “rioters” who should say sorry for the harm they had caused to the city.

In a compliment given during his speech, Tang was seen jokingly saying to actors Chan and Alex Fong Chung-sun: “I learned everything from you. I didn’t know how to be a policeman. I learned it while watching [your films].”

Both Chan and Fong are famous for their officer roles in action thrillers.

Leaked - Commissioner of Police dining with group of #Hongkong artists inc. Jackie Chan, Alan Tam and Tsang Chi-Wai and soccer players. Some were known for triad links. pic.twitter.com/WbLRMTAAEy — Galileo Cheng (@galileocheng) February 17, 2020

A police spokesman said current and former members of the force would often exchange skills with various football teams. He also said that the dinner was private and involved no public funds. The bill was split between two clubs and the officers.