Videos show aftermath of Turkey's earthquake

Sally Shakkour

Published February 6th, 2023 - 03:27 GMT
Turkey earthquake
In this video grab from AFP TV taken on February 6, 2023, rescuers search for victims of a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Diyarbakir, in southeastern Turkey, levelling buildings across several cities and causing damages in neighbouring Syria. (Photo by Mahmut BOZARSLAN / AFPTV / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Social media users shared photos and videos of the aftermath of Turkey's strong earthquake which struck southern the country on Monday morning.

Videos of destroyed buildings were shared online as rescue forces are battling to save those buried under the rubble. Syria also reported a collapse in multiple buildings.

According to local officials, the death toll in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake which hit southeastern Turkey on Monday morning rose to 15 people; five in the province of Osmaniye and 10 more in Sanliurfa, near the border with Syria.

The earthquake took place at 4.17 a.m. local time.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan posted on Twitter: "I convey my best wishes to all our citizens who were affected by the earthquake."

He continued: "We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage, and we continue our work."

Another clip was shared on Twitter showing the first moments of the earthquake where a building in Diyarbakir province collapsed.

Footage showing a damaged supermarket in Lebanon's capital Beirut was also released online.

The strong earthquake in Turkey was felt in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Iran.

