Violent Tensions in Sweden as Far-Right Group Pledges to Burn The Quran

Plans to organize "Quran burning" events in a number of Swedish cities have sparked anger among hundreds of Swedes of Muslim origin who took to the streets in the cities of Linkoping, Malmo, and Orebro to violently demonstrate against what is near to their hearts and unfortunately leading to injuries of some police officers.

The anti-Islam events are being organized by far-right-wing Swedish-Danish politician Rasmus Paludan, who has repeatedly planned similar events in recent years. Paludan's attempts to burn the Quran have been limited to Swedish cities since its laws, unlike those in Denmark, allow it under freedom of speech.

In Sweden, a new demonstration against right-wing activists



In Linköping and Örebro in Sweden there were riots against the holding of meetings of the far-right movement "Hard Line", which is known for burning a Koran at its meetings. pic.twitter.com/iodspPu5CK — Lara 💫⚡️✨🌟☀️👒 (@bufy68) April 16, 2022

However, the latest attempts to set Quran copies to fire in Swedish cities have sparked fuel to the fire among Muslims in Sweden with many of them taking to the streets in counter-demonstrations and where violence was reported for the third night in a row, including the burning of cars and rock attacks hurled at police officers.

Swedish sources have reported that at least 100 young Muslims turned demonstrations violent, injuring 12 police officers.

Rasmus Paludan is currently on a Quran burning tour across Sweden and today he planned to burn a book sample in Landskrona. This was moved to Malmö due to security risks. Despite this, riots are ongoing in Landskrona with stones being thrown at police & car wheels burning pic.twitter.com/3XmoKc2imO — Faytuks News Δ (@Faaytuks) April 16, 2022

In response to continuous riots, the Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson explained that authorities can not stop Stram Kurs's Rasmus Paludan from organizing such events as the country laws allow for the full expression of views, regardless of how good or bad they are, but she stressed the rejection of violence by demonstrators across the country, saying "this is exactly the kind of violent reaction he [Rasmus Paludan] wants to see. The very purpose is to incite people against each other".