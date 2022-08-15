Viral: 40 Israeli Soldiers Escort Old Palestinian to Army Barracks

ALBAWBA - Its like walking the gauntlet in Hebron, Palestine. The scene is surreal and trending.

Columns of Israeli soldiers with their rifles make sure a Palestinian man keeps marching on.

How many armed Israeli soldiers would it take to arrest a Palestinian defenseless man? pic.twitter.com/wdoEdIbt52 — Palestine News (@palestinelatest) August 15, 2022

They are more than 40 soldiers guarding him - an old man who has no were to go but march. His name is Salah Iyad. Its humiliating but Palestinians are subject to this kind of thing everyday.

More than 40 Israeli soldiers arrest an elderly Palestinian man in Hebron. pic.twitter.com/gwSLvjXNcv — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 15, 2022

The video clips that are trending are also revealing because of the intensity of the soldiers.