Viral: 40 Israeli Soldiers Escort Old Palestinian to Army Barracks

Al Bawaba Staff

Published August 15th, 2022 - 02:15 GMT
Walking the gauntlet
(twitter)

ALBAWBA - Its like walking the gauntlet in Hebron, Palestine. The scene is surreal and trending. 

Columns of Israeli soldiers with their rifles make sure a Palestinian man keeps marching on.  

They are more than 40 soldiers guarding him - an old man who has no were to go but march. His name is Salah Iyad. Its humiliating but Palestinians are subject to this kind of thing everyday.  

The video clips that are trending are also revealing because of the intensity of the soldiers. 

