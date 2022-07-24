  1. Home
  Viral: Is America on The Brink of a Civil War?

Viral: Is America on The Brink of a Civil War?

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published July 24th, 2022 - 10:53 GMT
Uncle Sam (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Is America on the brink of a civil war. Indeed, can that question be posed, especially under the Joe Biden presidency who wants to heal the United States? 

If that question was asked during the Donald Trump presidency, then it would have been legitimate.

During his presidency America looked as if it was on the brink of a civil war, particularly after the killing of George Floyd by police and the mass protests it subsequently generated across America and the subsequent storming of the US Congress on 6 January 2021. 

But today, and it is netizens who are using the phrase of a civil war, which they feel sure is on the way of happening.

But what has brought this about? Is America still reeling from the aftermath of the Trump era, is it because of the mass number of guns in the USA and/or is it because of the mass shootings and massacres that seems to be happening every other day.

There is even talk of a second civil war! Can we put the stop paddle on or is it down the road from now on?

Then there is a crunch of pessimism. The fact that Trump says he will run again for the 2024 US presidential elections is not taking anybody by storm but many feel uneasy judging by the first time he was in the White House that literally created a schism, a sharp division across America

His supporters, 30 percent of whom say that the elections was stolen from him in 2021 are calling for blood. 

And then there is someone who lays it out for all:

And then there is a sense of hopelessness about the future:

America is in a middle of soul-searching exercise:

 The debate continues....

