Viral: Is America on The Brink of a Civil War?

ALBAWABA - Is America on the brink of a civil war. Indeed, can that question be posed, especially under the Joe Biden presidency who wants to heal the United States?

While America is on the brink of a second Civil War it looks like the UK is on the brink for of a second Crusades. — Samantha Ura (@cheshirepixie89) July 22, 2022

If that question was asked during the Donald Trump presidency, then it would have been legitimate.

The America I love, fought for, & bled for is on the brink of a civil war. All the signs are there. Don't take it from me, take it from someone who has studied it for decades. Read & heed:https://t.co/sZoU4zg9yi — Pup Tentacle 🌊⚓ Då som nu för alltid (@tentacle_pup) July 22, 2022

During his presidency America looked as if it was on the brink of a civil war, particularly after the killing of George Floyd by police and the mass protests it subsequently generated across America and the subsequent storming of the US Congress on 6 January 2021.

The feeling and differences among family and friends today is probably how they were before the civil war. Are we tittering on the brink of repeating history? It this what we want for America? — Aunt Vicki (@VickiWilburn2) July 22, 2022

But today, and it is netizens who are using the phrase of a civil war, which they feel sure is on the way of happening.

But what has brought this about? Is America still reeling from the aftermath of the Trump era, is it because of the mass number of guns in the USA and/or is it because of the mass shootings and massacres that seems to be happening every other day.

There is even talk of a second civil war! Can we put the stop paddle on or is it down the road from now on?

The 'United' States of America is on the brink of a 2nd civil war.

Sorry to have to say.

Just another end times event.

Nothing compared to Global warming.

Come quickly, Lord Jesus!#Rapture #GlobalWarming — ✝️Griff cries out at midnight. He's Coming!⬆️ (@griffdjohnson) July 18, 2022

Then there is a crunch of pessimism. The fact that Trump says he will run again for the 2024 US presidential elections is not taking anybody by storm but many feel uneasy judging by the first time he was in the White House that literally created a schism, a sharp division across America.

Andrew Neil: The U.S. hasn't been so riven since the Civil War.. Things are so bad that America could be on the brink of a political crisis — perhaps even a constitutional crisis — of historic proportions. https://t.co/SPkv0in2Lw via @MailOnline — Climate and Citizen Realist (@ClimateRealists) July 16, 2022

His supporters, 30 percent of whom say that the elections was stolen from him in 2021 are calling for blood.

No, but I’d just like to add that 30% of Americans now believe that the election was stolen. This is a belief that is encouraged by the church. Donald Trump has effectively turned a load of gun toting simpletons into Nazis and America is on the brink of civil war. pic.twitter.com/b3kTOFnzwK — Dave without Daf #FBPE🐟 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇦#PATH (@DaveandDaf) July 19, 2022

Unfortunately Trump & the GOP has weakened the US considerably. Race loyalty politics is driving America to the brink of Civil War. This midterms will decide if America slides further into chaos or start digging themselves out of a hole depending on how many GOP they can vote out — Sui.G3neris (@SG3neris) July 16, 2022

I have been on a #Titanic kick for week now. #GOP acknowledges that trump brought us on the brink of #CivilWar -THEY STILL will vote for him AND #MSNBC and #CNN REFUSES to give REAL, COHERENT news that will engage the #Dems to #VoteBlueIn2022 America is sinking and NO ONE CARES! — RavieRave (@BigSixxRaven) July 15, 2022

Dude are u seriously comparing Germany pst Nazism to USA? STFU

Its not healthy at all. Look at the state North America is; Divided on the brink of a Civil War bc theres no patriotism to unite them, No moral compass. Every nation is proud of their nationality, why americans cant? — Jon (@DarkOne_PR) July 13, 2022

