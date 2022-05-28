Stop Gun Violence: Don't Let The Uvalde Victims Go as Another Incident

Gun-slinging America never ceases to amaze! The firearms in people's hands is just diabolical. But will people ever listen to the practical harm. No!



The recent tragedy of the shooting of 19 children who were all killed in a Texas classroom with their two school teachers is not only unbelievable, it makes one's blood boil with rage at the sedateness and excuse-loving politicians who say that guns don't beget violence.

A fertilized egg is not a child. It cannot feel pain, terror, anguish. There is no cruelty in abortion. There is no suffering. The fourth graders killed in the Uvalde massacre were children. They felt pain, terror, and anguish. This was cruel. This caused suffering. https://t.co/thtvbJyMer — Ancillarykitteh (@ancillarykitteh) May 28, 2022

Its strange this should come out from mainly-republican politicians in the United States like ex-president Donald Trump and his compatriot Ted Cruz who says on the contrary individuals must protect themselves against others who go around shooting other people. But don't provide them with the arms ok or make it easier to obtain firearms!



Despite the pleading and frustrations of US president Joe Biden who said "as a nation we have to ask: When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name are we going to do what has to be. Surely there must be gun control in America and the violence, mayhem, trigger-happy people can't just goes on as if it is part of their hum drum of daily lives.

Republicans And Mass Shooters Are High On Violence: Josh Marshall wrote this a few hours after the Uvalde shooting, and, regrettably, he's right: The inability of the U.S. to do literally anything about the scourge of mass shootin.. via crooksandliars https://t.co/GvMISe1Img — Jeffrey Levin 🇺🇦 (@jilevin) May 28, 2022

The fact of the matter shooting, killing and downright massacres is carried out almost everyday in continental modern America, east, west, north, south. Its bloody and disturbing; these are not carried out by organized crime or the mafia but ordinary people where according to the Switzerland-based Small Arms Survey there are 120.5 guns for every 100 Americans, pointing out that civilian guns outnumber people.



Disturbing figures have come from the Washington Post by Colbert I. King who says that since 2012 when 20 school children and six adults were killed at the Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, there has been over 3,500 mass shootings in America and 900 incidents of gun-violence reported in schools.



Yet practically nothing has been done to control the purchasing of guns. A degree of control may have stopped the last massacre of children at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, but cynically speaking its definitely too late for speculation and what now amounts to hearsay.

This is an ad run by Daniel Defense last week. They manufactured the gun used in the Robb Elementary School shooting They donate millions to politicians and received millions in covid relief money even though they sold more guns during the pandemic than usual pic.twitter.com/yXro7FaTFk — jshadalac (@rehtonaenoevol) May 28, 2022



Many consider the carrying of firearms in America as a constitutional right. While it maybe said the carrying of guns by ordinary people is part of the American culture, regardless of the violence and the mentality to shoot as a form of protection, the "free-for-all" spirit is pushed forward by America's National Rifle Association, which has long been in existence, as an effective powerful Congress-lobby group over the past five decades.



With today having more than five-million members, and whose annual conference is taking place in Huston, not for from where the mass shooting took place, this gun-lobby is totally opposed to any restrictions on the carrying of arms, and make sure US Congressmen stay on their side and supports them regardless of such tragedies. While their power might be waning as some in America like to say because of different setbacks, their political clout continues to be vast and backed by millions and millions of dollars.

For those blaming the #RobbElementary massacre on mental health - take a listen! https://t.co/R8TFKsli1n — Diana Gonzalez (@DianaGHealth) May 28, 2022



It is without a doubt the recent slaughter is rocking America to the bone because of the horrendous crime and the ages of the young ones who where shot to death in cold blood by an 18-year-old misfit named Salvador Ramos who according to different reports was a loner who quit school because he was peer-teased for his lisp and stutter and anti-social behaviour.

Chilling new footage shows Texas gunman Salvador Ramos during shirtless video call with 15-year-old German girl on social media app Yubo - days before he told her about his school massacre plans

via https://t.co/SoLYFq4fjs https://t.co/z5X9z729Lc — John B Tawn (@27Tawnyowl) May 28, 2022



He was shot and killed at the scene by police officers who quickly surrounded the school building. They are in the process of re-evaluating their actions. Could they have broken the classroom door down earlier than they did and perhaps saved many of the lives of the children. That is now open to conjecture as well because in such a situation assessment is hard to make.



The survival instinct of one brave 11-year-old girl by the name of Miah Cerillo in the classroom forced her to do the unthinkable: Smudge blood on her self slowly taken from the friend next to her and play for dead so she wouldn't be killed. Just think of the guilt and desperation, the awfulness of the situation.

18-year-old Salvador Ramos purchasing two semiautomatic rifles and more than 1,600 bullets before killing 19 children and two adults in an Uvalde elementary school Tuesday has highlighted the unfettered access civilians have to ammunition in Texas. https://t.co/jdfCeCYLxa — WNCT (@wnct9) May 28, 2022



What is now needed is much soul-searching by US politicians, police and society to see just where has America gone wrong and what is needed to put the break the cycle of violence that keeps the country awake at night and in the news. Violence has become embedded in the social fabric and what is needed now is to move away from the comfort zone of television viewing and "I am alright as long as it does happen to me" mentality and questions dogmatic and worn out theories of the need for guns, pistols and rifles to keep us safe. That is definitely not working.