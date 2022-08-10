Viral: Arabic TV Debates With Fistfights, Happy Watching!

ALBAWABA - Its social debate on another level; well its Arabic TV debates - if the two opposite protagonists don't like what the other is saying they are prepared to fight with chairs on live TV.

Arabic TV debates are on another level 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZBJojleQBY — figen sezgin (@_figensezgin) August 8, 2022

And another show as debates become a sort of entertainment for audiences; unbelievable stuff, you have to watch the clips to believe or disbelief what happening - people at each others' throats, destroying the round table, throwing chair at each other and so. pure cinema:

I thought Indian TV debates are bad, but now I feel much better.. 😂



Bcoz Arabic TV debates are on another level 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yJZMP0pxwL — बकासुर NEAL⛄🥺 (@BilluPsycho) August 10, 2022

And its so intense with nobody can stop; these are grown men and makes the watching exciting, in fact better than what is being said:

Arabic TV debates are unhinged pic.twitter.com/FdrO8S6gXw — mimo🍒 (@darkparadise734) August 10, 2022

The social media has a field day with these things though some of these clip have been shown before. Could they be a remix. I wounder.

Political TV debates in Arabic countries are pure entertainment. pic.twitter.com/3x1tvMKnxO — Everyday People🇰🇪🇷🇼 (@EverydayP_ple) August 9, 2022

