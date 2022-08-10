Viral: Arabic TV Debates With Fistfights, Happy Watching!

  1. Home
Published August 10th, 2022 - 09:11 GMT
ALBAWABA - Its social debate on another level; well its Arabic TV debates - if the two opposite protagonists don't like what the other is saying they are prepared to fight with chairs on live TV.

And another show as debates become a sort of entertainment for audiences; unbelievable stuff, you have to watch the clips to believe or disbelief what happening - people at each others' throats, destroying the round table, throwing chair at each other and so. pure cinema:

And its so intense with nobody can stop; these are grown men and makes the watching exciting, in fact better than what is being said:

The social media has a field day with these things though some of these clip have been shown before. Could they be a remix. I wounder. 

One says this is the only reason he watches TV in Arabic:

 


