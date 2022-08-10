Viral: Arabic TV Debates With Fistfights, Happy Watching!

ALBAWABA - Its social debate on another level; well its Arabic TV debates - if the two opposite protagonists don't like what the other is saying they are prepared to fight with chairs on live TV.
Arabic TV debates are on another level 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZBJojleQBY— figen sezgin (@_figensezgin) August 8, 2022
And another show as debates become a sort of entertainment for audiences; unbelievable stuff, you have to watch the clips to believe or disbelief what happening - people at each others' throats, destroying the round table, throwing chair at each other and so. pure cinema:
I thought Indian TV debates are bad, but now I feel much better.. 😂— बकासुर NEAL⛄🥺 (@BilluPsycho) August 10, 2022
Bcoz Arabic TV debates are on another level 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yJZMP0pxwL
And its so intense with nobody can stop; these are grown men and makes the watching exciting, in fact better than what is being said:
Arabic TV debates are unhinged pic.twitter.com/FdrO8S6gXw— mimo🍒 (@darkparadise734) August 10, 2022
The social media has a field day with these things though some of these clip have been shown before. Could they be a remix. I wounder.
Political TV debates in Arabic countries are pure entertainment. pic.twitter.com/3x1tvMKnxO— Everyday People🇰🇪🇷🇼 (@EverydayP_ple) August 9, 2022
One says this is the only reason he watches TV in Arabic:
Arabic tv debates are literally the only reason why I would ever watch to watch TV LMAOOOO— Flamingoodness (@Flamingoodness1) August 9, 2022
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)