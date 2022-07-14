Viral: Gantz Has a Fight With a 'Water Bottle' as He Waits For Biden

ALBAWABA - See for yourself Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz has a fight with a water bottle. You can see him biting at the bottle's cap, bashing at it with his teeth. Its quite revealing.

رصدته عدسات الكاميرا.. وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي "بيني جانتس" يفشل في فتح زجاجة مياه أثناء استقبال الرئيس الأميركي#إسرائيل#الحدث pic.twitter.com/52J9lGGl0E — ا لـحـدث (@AlHadath) July 14, 2022

It was described as a 'crazy moment.' He was, with the rest of the Israeli cabinet, to welcome US president Joe Biden at the Ben Gurion Airport who will be in Israel and the Palestinian territories till Friday.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz trying to open a water bottle with his teeth during US President Joe Biden's welcoming ceremony at the airport. (2022) pic.twitter.com/IhwGuHOkjo — crazy ass moments in israeli politics (@israelpolmoment) July 13, 2022

Its trending on the social media. He was really chipping at the water bottle but with no apparent success. Here's another go, but in the end, he may have given up.

Benny Gantz trying to open a water bottle with his mouth is by far the best outcome of Biden’s visit to Israel pic.twitter.com/bXRrH1VaTQ — Josh Feldman (@joshrfeldman) July 13, 2022

The social media crowd are having a good laugh about it. Here is another go!