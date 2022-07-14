  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Viral: Gantz Has a Fight With a 'Water Bottle' as He Waits For Biden

Viral: Gantz Has a Fight With a 'Water Bottle' as He Waits For Biden

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published July 14th, 2022 - 09:13 GMT
Benny Gantz
Benny Gantz: 'It was this big' (AFP file folder)

ALBAWABA - See for yourself Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz has a fight with a water bottle. You can see him biting at the bottle's cap, bashing at it with his teeth. Its quite revealing. 

It was described as a 'crazy moment.' He was, with the rest of the Israeli cabinet, to welcome US president Joe Biden at the Ben Gurion Airport who will be in Israel and the Palestinian territories till Friday.

Its trending on the social media. He was really chipping at the water bottle but with no apparent success. Here's another go, but in the end, he may have given up. 

.

The social media crowd are having a good laugh about it. Here is another go!

 

Tags:Joe BidenBenny GantzIsraelWashingtonYair Lapid

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...