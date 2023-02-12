Viral: Imam plays football in a mosque

  1. Home
Published February 12th, 2023 - 06:29 GMT
Imam playing football in a mosque
Imam playing football in a mosque (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Its trending, a videoclip of an Imam playing football in a mosque. Many on the social media from Egypt are angry, stating this is a place of God, not for play. 

That got the Awqaf Ministry in Egypt moving. They say they examined the video carefully and it turned out to be the Imam playing football is not in a mosque in Egypt but in Lebanon's Sidon. 

Still everyone is talking about the football playing Imam. 

Tags:SidonEgyptLebanon

