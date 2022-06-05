Viral: Muslims Express Rage Over Prophet Remarks by Indian Official

ALBAWABA - Muslims worldwide are angry with India for the continued Islamophobia in the country.
Islam always win 👍🏼#إلا_رسول_الله_يا_مودي pic.twitter.com/RYG1aSkl5X— overrahmed (@overrated04) June 4, 2022
This time they are angry over remarks made by the spokesman of India's ruling party, PJB, which is deemed insulting to Islam. Nupur Sharma caused outrage among Muslims when she talked about Prophet Mohammad in a derogatory way.
Every Muslim on the social media is talking about the remark under the widely trending hashtag of (#إلا_رسول_الله_يا_مودي).
The hashtag #إلا_رسول_الله_يا_مودي is the #1 trending topic in Saudi Arabia.— CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) June 4, 2022
Saudis and other Arabs are denouncing Modi for blasphemous remarks made towards the Prophet Muhammad by members of his party
Many are calling for India boycott! https://t.co/oJCDboApZk
Arab Muslims have been outraged with one saying:
#الا_رسول_الله_يا_مودي— أحمد ناصر الوهيدة (@AHMAD_ALWAHIDAH) June 4, 2022
We call on international organizations to hold to account the extremists in #India who deliberately insult the sanctities of Muslims, most recently insulting the Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessing be upon him.@UN@hrw #indian_muslim #Mohammad
Others simply posted this:
#إلا_رسول_الله_يا_مودي— Shadab (@Shadab65272858) June 4, 2022
Pass it on...!!#Stopinsulting_ProphetMuhammad #إلا_رسول_الله_يا_مودي pic.twitter.com/AilQ8L8wMY
In some cases the level of debate maybe reaching the pits like this one:
Hindos😷 are the dirtiest people on the face of the earth. insulting the greatest man ever lived accusing him of what they practice religiously today.— careful. it’s hot! (@crfl47) June 5, 2022
What filthy hypocrites.
#إلا_رسول_الله_يا_مودي pic.twitter.com/sx4Rm97lSK
But lots of people are today renewing calls for the boycott of Indian products in the Middle East like this one. He argues its the only way to stop these kind of insults:
#الا_رسول_الله_يا_مودي— محمد الدوسري🇸🇦 (@A1vNq) June 4, 2022
All Indian products must be boycotted so that the government of India knows that Muslims do not accept that their Prophet Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, be insult pic.twitter.com/xzowHloK23
There is sheer anger at what is being said at the revered prophet: Another says thus:
الناطق باسم الحزب الحاكم في الهند يشتم رسول اللهﷺ ويطعن في عرضه في عدة تغريدات حقيرة !!— جهاد حِلِّس (@jhelles) June 3, 2022
والله لو غضب 2 مليار مسلم لرسولهم ﷺ غضبة رجل واحد، لما تجرأ كلب على رسول الله، ولا على دين الله، ولكنه الذل والهوان !!
اللهم انتصر لنبيك، واقطع لسان كل مفتر كذاب !!#إلا_رسول_الله_يا_مودي
One more adds a bio of the prophet in an attempt to educate:
في حال لم تقرأ شيئاً لطيفاً اليوم ❤️— 🇸🇦يحيى|yahya⚖️ (@yahyaa__0011) June 3, 2022
#الا_رسول_الله_يا_مودي pic.twitter.com/sOniZLPJ7t
Another says the boycott of India has become ever more urgent:
بعد الإساءة لنبيّنا وأمنا عائشة.. أصبح مقاطعة الهند فرض على كل مسلم.#إلا_رسول_الله_يا_مودي— تركي الشلهوب (@TurkiShalhoub) June 3, 2022
Such insults are not doing many Indian expats and labourers working in the Arabian Gulf any good with the moral being stop making such remarks:
Arabs have started removing Indian (Hindu) workers after the insult to prophet Muhammad (pbuh) by BJP leaders in India #stopinsulting_prophetmohammad— South Asian Journal (@sajournal1) June 5, 2022
#إلا_رسول_الله_يا_مودي #الهند pic.twitter.com/jhFqp4RJC5
