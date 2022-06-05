Viral: Muslims Express Rage Over Prophet Remarks by Indian Official

ALBAWABA - Muslims worldwide are angry with India for the continued Islamophobia in the country.

This time they are angry over remarks made by the spokesman of India's ruling party, PJB, which is deemed insulting to Islam. Nupur Sharma caused outrage among Muslims when she talked about Prophet Mohammad in a derogatory way.

Every Muslim on the social media is talking about the remark under the widely trending hashtag of (#إلا_رسول_الله_يا_مودي).

The hashtag #إلا_رسول_الله_يا_مودي is the #1 trending topic in Saudi Arabia.



Saudis and other Arabs are denouncing Modi for blasphemous remarks made towards the Prophet Muhammad by members of his party



Many are calling for India boycott! https://t.co/oJCDboApZk — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) June 4, 2022

Arab Muslims have been outraged with one saying:

We call on international organizations to hold to account the extremists in #India who deliberately insult the sanctities of Muslims, most recently insulting the Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessing be upon him.@UN@hrw #indian_muslim #Mohammad — أحمد ناصر الوهيدة (@AHMAD_ALWAHIDAH) June 4, 2022

Hindos😷 are the dirtiest people on the face of the earth. insulting the greatest man ever lived accusing him of what they practice religiously today.

What filthy hypocrites.



#إلا_رسول_الله_يا_مودي pic.twitter.com/sx4Rm97lSK — careful. it’s hot! (@crfl47) June 5, 2022

But lots of people are today renewing calls for the boycott of Indian products in the Middle East like this one. He argues its the only way to stop these kind of insults:

All Indian products must be boycotted so that the government of India knows that Muslims do not accept that their Prophet Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, be insult pic.twitter.com/xzowHloK23 — محمد الدوسري🇸🇦 (@A1vNq) June 4, 2022

الناطق باسم الحزب الحاكم في الهند يشتم رسول اللهﷺ ويطعن في عرضه في عدة تغريدات حقيرة !!

والله لو غضب 2 مليار مسلم لرسولهم ﷺ غضبة رجل واحد، لما تجرأ كلب على رسول الله، ولا على دين الله، ولكنه الذل والهوان !!

اللهم انتصر لنبيك، واقطع لسان كل مفتر كذاب !!#إلا_رسول_الله_يا_مودي — جهاد حِلِّس (@jhelles) June 3, 2022

بعد الإساءة لنبيّنا وأمنا عائشة.. أصبح مقاطعة الهند فرض على كل مسلم.#إلا_رسول_الله_يا_مودي — تركي الشلهوب (@TurkiShalhoub) June 3, 2022

Such insults are not doing many Indian expats and labourers working in the Arabian Gulf any good with the moral being stop making such remarks: