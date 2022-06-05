Viral: Muslims Express Rage Over Prophet Remarks by Indian Official

  1. Home
Published June 5th, 2022 - 06:52 GMT
Muslim devotees offer Friday prayers in an open ground in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi
Muslim devotees offer Friday prayers in an open ground in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi on 17 December, 2021 (AFP)

ALBAWABA - Muslims worldwide are angry with India for the continued Islamophobia in the country. 

This time they are angry over remarks made by the spokesman of India's ruling party, PJB, which is deemed insulting to Islam. Nupur Sharma caused outrage among Muslims when she talked about Prophet Mohammad in a derogatory way. 

Every Muslim on the social media is talking about the remark under the widely trending hashtag of (#إلا_رسول_الله_يا_مودي). 

Arab Muslims have been outraged with one saying:

Others simply posted this:

In some cases the level of debate maybe reaching the pits like this one:

But lots of people are today renewing calls for the boycott of Indian products in the Middle East like this one. He argues its the only way to stop these kind of insults:

There is sheer anger at what is being said at the revered prophet: Another says thus:

One more adds a bio of the prophet in an attempt to educate:

Another says the boycott of India has become ever more urgent:

 Such insults are not doing many Indian expats and labourers working in the Arabian Gulf any good with the moral being stop making such remarks:

 


