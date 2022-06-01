Viral: Turk Who Beat a 70-Year-Old Syrian Lady Arrested

ALBAWABA - The Turkish bully who attacked a 70-year-old Syrian lady in Gaziantep has been arrested as shown by the video.

غازي عنتاب.. اعتقال الشخص الذي ضرب مسنة سورية



فيديو يرصد لحظة اعتقال الشخص الذي ركل مسنة سورية في مدينة "غازي عنتاب" التركية، وذلك بعد أن انتشرت صورها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي عندما تعرضت للضرب. — يني شفق العربية (@YeniSafakArabic) June 1, 2022

The social media has gone wild about the beating of Leyla Muhammed in the Turkish town and was recorded on video that was recorded on the following hashtag of (#StandWithLeyla).

احترموا ضعفنا و اوجعنا وقلة حيلتنا لا نريد اي شيئ اخر

نحن كشعب سوري مهجر من بطش نظام الأسد و قسد هاربين من زل

هجرتنا إليكم هجرة كرامه الشيئ الوحيد المتبقيه لدينا..

مسلوبين كافة الحقوق#اوقفو_العنصرية#ŞakirÇakırTutuklansın#AgainstBeatingWomen#StandWithLeyla#NoToRacisim pic.twitter.com/Gd70DqLcCR — مصطفى الساروت (@mostafa_saroot) May 31, 2022

Images of her beating has been all over the social media and which was seen as an inhumane act and treatment of the old lady covering her head.

The attacker, a racist man, battered the old lady but was soon tried and sent to prison.

The racist Şakir Çakır, who battered the 70-year-old Syrian Leyla Muhammed in Gaziantep, was arrested and sent to prison by the on-duty magistrates court after being interrogated by the prosecutor's office.#StandWithLeyla



Learn more:https://t.co/X503TZu5co pic.twitter.com/aB6v5WAwSH — Refugee Rights and Discriminaton Monitor (@RrdmTur) May 31, 2022

One wrote this terrible act "is an attack on us and every human being," under the hashtag of (#NoToRacisim #SakirCakirTutuklansin)