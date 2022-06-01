Viral: Turk Who Beat a 70-Year-Old Syrian Lady Arrested

  1. Home
Published June 1st, 2022 - 11:24 GMT
Leyla Muhammed
Leyla Muhammed (twitter)

ALBAWABA - The Turkish bully who attacked a 70-year-old Syrian lady in Gaziantep has been arrested as shown by the video.

The social media has gone wild about the beating  of Leyla Muhammed in the Turkish town and was recorded on video that was recorded on the following hashtag of (#StandWithLeyla).

Images of her beating has been all over the social media and which was seen as an inhumane act and treatment of the old lady covering her head. 

The attacker, a racist man, battered the old lady but was soon tried and sent to prison. 

One wrote this terrible act "is an attack on us and every human being," under the hashtag of (#NoToRacisim #SakirCakirTutuklansin)

 

Tags:Leyla MuhammedSyriaGaziantep

