  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Viral: World Leaders Gather in London For Their Final Respects

Viral: World Leaders Gather in London For Their Final Respects

Published September 20th, 2022 - 09:28 GMT
Funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth
The coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is carried out of the Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, during the State Funeral Service. (Hannah Mckay, AFP/Getty Images)

ALBAWABA - Many world leaders were among the more than 2000 people who descended on London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Many came to pay their final respects to the late monarch who during her 70-year reign visited over 100 countries. 

The social media has been rife with images that included kings and presidents, world leaders and royals and which as expectedly got many people talking.

 From Kenya: 

From Qatar and the Gulf countries:

And then there is the commentary:

And the views:

And then there is the chuckling:

World leaders that represent different political systems:

The Sudanese president Abdel Fattah Al Burhan attended the wedding and very quickly came back to the country.

And then there is leader from Kurdistan's Iraq:

From Rwanda:

Why are bloggers talking about buses?

And then there is Jordan.

And then there's the trotting Turkish president. He didn't attend the funeral but there was a reason for that.

And this picture says it all. 

And then there is Bangladesh:

And Macron:

 

Tags:Queen ElizabethJoe BidenEmmanuel MacronKing AbdullahOmanBahrainQatarRwandalondonPalace of Westminister

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...