War Time? Hezbollah’s Leader Wears ‘The Chinese Ring'

For the past week, tensions in the Middle East have extremely risen following the latest Israeli military attacks against the Gaza strip and Nablus, which have left nearly 60 Palestinians dead and hundreds of injuries. The Israeli escalations seem to have also alerted Lebanon's Hezbollah to the north, which has warned of a strong response in case Israeli attacks target any of its members or Palestinian leaders in Lebanon.

During his speech, Sayyed Hassan #Nasrallah also warned the Israeli occupation that any attack on any #Palestinian official in #Lebanon will not remain unpunished and without a response.#Palestinehttps://t.co/QA2PBExPdY — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) August 9, 2022

Since the latest Israeli attack on Gaza had targeted almost exclusively military leaders of the Iran-backed Islamic Jihad movement, Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel of similar attacks against Hezbollah, saying it will lead to major consequences.

In a speech that was aired on TV on Monday evening, in commemoration of the events of Ashura in Islamic history, Hassan Nasrallah considered the Israeli attack against Islamic Jihad in Gaza as a "miscalculation", urging Israel to stop "sending messages to Lebanon" saying "the resistance will not allow any violations".

Sayyed Nasrallah: "To the resistance supporters, to Hezbullah's Mujahideen, be ready for any scenario [regarding Israel]. We are at the end of the line. Do not threaten us or even think you can intimidate us. The hand that will touch our resources will be cut" pic.twitter.com/KBcdmH84UU — Intelsky (@Intel_sky) August 9, 2022

Following Hassan Nasrallah's speech, online people widely discussed Nasrallah's "Chinese Hematite" ring, saying that being placed on the Hezbollah leader's finger "could mean that he was preparing for war".

Social media users said that according to some Islamic beliefs, wearing Hematite rings mean it is wartime, which could be a more serious threatening message from Hassan Nasrallah to Israel.

Head of southern comamnd in the IDF Eliezer Toledano: “I hope those across the border understand the message, and if not, we will have to repeat it.”



Toledano is repeating the statement issued by the Israeli PM and MoD,. threatening Hezbullah and Iran of a pre-emptive operation. pic.twitter.com/cXjuRan7Kv — Lebanese News and Updates (@LebUpdate) August 8, 2022

Hours after Hassan Nasrallah's speech, the head of southern command in the Israeli army Eliezer Toledano was seen on video as he delivered a speech warning Hezbollah of "crossing the border", which has been considered another sign of rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

On Tuesday morning, Lebanese sources reported Israeli military drills in the occupied Golan Heights, saying it can be seen and heard from Lebanon's Shebaa Farms which continues to be under Israeli military occupation.