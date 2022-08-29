Was the Killer of Darya Dugina Found Stabbed to Death in Estonia?

Online people have widely shared photo of a woman stabbed to death on a bed, claiming it shows Natalia Vovk, who is accused of killing Darya Dugin, the daughter of Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, who was killed in a car bomb on the 20th of August, 2022.

The photo that went viral showing a middle-aged woman dead on a bed was shared by Russian media sources that claimed it is the proof that 43-years-old Ukrainian woman Natalia Vovk was killed in revenge for her role in killing the 29-years-old daughter of the pro-Putin political strategist Alexander Dugin.

In the unverified details, Russian news sites and commentators celebrated the alleged death of Natalia Vovk, saying she was stabbed to death 17 times while in Estonia, without providing other details on the incident.

However, some social media users noted that the viral photo is one that was taken in 2020 and shows a 26-years-old Russian woman who was killed by her fiance in Moscow, with no connection to the killing of Darya Dugin.

Last week, the Russian Federal Security Service said they identified the main suspect in planting a car bomb that killed Darya Dugin in Moscow as 43-years-old Ukrainian woman Natalia Vovk, but Russian authorities have since failed to locate her.

Darya Dugin is believed to have been killed as a result of her and her father's support for the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, as Ukrainian activists shared photos of her in Mariupol in May 2022, celebrating the Russian control over the Ukrainian city of Azovstal.