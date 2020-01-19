Was This Saudi Woman Really Murdered by Her Husband for Taking an Uber Ride?

In the wake of a recent murder in Saudi Arabia in which a woman was reportedly killed by her husband in Abha to the southwest of the kingdom, online activists took to Twitter using the hashtag #قتل_فتاه_ابها (Killing of Abha Girl) posting details about her being killed after allegedly taking an Uber ride her husband didn't know about.

Accounts that the woman was killed over a car ride using a car-hailing app hasn't been verified by police but locals in the area are reporting it as a motive.

#قتل_فتاه_ابها هذا صار امس في مدينة سلطان والسبب ان الزوجة كانت مع سواق أوبر ولما شافها اخذ سكين وطعنها براسها والسواق هرب خاف من الموقف ولاكن الزوج مسكوه والزوجة ماتت الله يرحمها ويغفر لها. ولاكن كالمعتاد بيطلع مريض نفسي وسجن كم يوم ويطلع. اتمنى بس ماعندهم عيال لانهم الضحية. — #الوليد_أحمد (@w_vdz) January 18, 2020

Translation: "It happened yesterday in Sultan City because the wife was in an Uber car. As soon as the husband saw her, he stabbed her in the head while the driver ran away scared of what he saw. The husband has been arrested but the wife passed away may she rest in peace. Now we should expect his release in a few years claiming he's mentally unstable. I only hope they don't have kids because they'll be poor victims."

While official authorities have yet to confirm the car-hailing details of the incident, police have briefed the public that an investigation was launched into the crime.

"شرطة عسير" تحقِّق في جريمة قتل امرأة على يدَيْ زوجها بأبها: تحقِّق الأجهزة الأمنية بأبها في منطقة عسير في جريمة قتل، وقعت مساء أمس الجمعة؛ إذ قُتلت امرأة طعنًا على يد زوجها. وأكدت المصادر أن مواطنًا قام بطعن زوجته؛ وهو ما أدى إلى وفاتها في مدينة أبها.… https://t.co/488h7KlFZ4 pic.twitter.com/RJQ8Pli8G9 — السعودية الأن (@SaudiAlaan) January 18, 2020

Translation: "Asir police are investigating a murder in which a woman was killed by her husband in Abha: Asir province authorities are investigating a murder that took place on Friday evening, where a woman was stabbed to death by her husband. Sources confirmed that a local citizen has stabbed his wife who lost her life in Abha city."

As the story began trending on social media, different details and version of the story began circulating.

لا مو مدينة سلطان اشفتها بعيوني في مدخل المحاله — iherb_m (@iherbm1) January 18, 2020

Translation: "It happened by Al Mahalah village not in Sultan City. I saw the whole thing with my own eyes."

Saudi online users were outraged by the details of the murder, saying that it's not the first crime in which a male family member attacks and kills a woman for arbitrary reasons, calling on the government to issue stricter laws to protect women's lives in the conservative kingdom.

الله يكون بعون بنات الجنوب 💔 حياتهم تعيسه خاصه بنات القرى 🤫وياويل الي يكذبني انا درست عندهم وطالباتي كل يوم يشتكون من تسلط اخوانهم عليهم — معلمة الله ينقلها (@2m5XfRpNkQ3Df2T) January 18, 2020

Translation: "May God help girls in the southern area, they live miserable lives especially in villages. Don't you dare call me a liar because I was a teacher there and my students always told me about their controlling brothers."

If the murderer for real killed his wife for getting on an Uber then I can’t imagine the suffering he made her go through while she was still alive... may she Rest In Peace and that sick excuse of a human being burns to ashes#قتل_فتاه_ابها pic.twitter.com/ZFMrLnMDzD — معدومة (@undomyscars) January 18, 2020

The government need to step up& do something about domestic violence! Punishing murderers after they take precious lives isn’t going to bring them back to life, PROTECTION DOES! We need police units for countless cases like this before we lose more innocent people

#قتل_فتاه_ابها — M i a (@mia_jk9) January 18, 2020

هذي الحكاية من جد يا ناس ولا فيلم مرعب؟ — ♒ 𝑀𝒶𝒿𝑒𝒹 𝒜𝓁𝑔𝒽𝒶𝓂𝒹𝒾 (@majed_fantasy) January 18, 2020

Translation: "Is this a true story or is it a horror movie?"

Some people pointed out that the reason for the killing is not significant, highlighting that a woman should never be killed regardless of what she could have done. This came in response to comments that tried to justify the murder, claiming that the husband must have killed her because she didn't ask for his permission to call for a car.

#قتل_فتاه_ابها I don’t care what allegation if she’s cheating on him or not she doesn’t deserve to die , people say that she arrived at home with an uber driver and that’s why her husband killed her I don’t know how accurate this is but true or not this fucker should go to hell pic.twitter.com/4MHJ50wa2l — a7madooh619 (@a7madooh619) January 18, 2020

even if the uber thing was fake, committing murder is still a crime whatever his excuse was. — babygirl. (@MoldyBum) January 19, 2020

Certain reactions were directed at the murder victim, suggesting women ought to take greater precautions.

اي بنت بتطلع تكلم اخوها او زوجها بطلع مع اوبر وبعدين اي شخص يشوف زوجته او اخته مع شخص غريب اكيد راح ينفجر من الغضب لازم تتكلم قبل ما تطلع عشان مايصير كذا الله يرحمها ويغفر لها — ali (@mmaaammm41) January 18, 2020

Translation: "Every woman should tell her brother or husband before she takes an Uber, because any man will burst in anger seeing his wife or sister with a strange man. She should tell them so these things don't happen. May she rest in peace."

While justifications of the crime included that domestic violence "happens all over the world" and that "whoever commits a similar crime must undergo psychotherapy", activists who posted details of the crime received backlash over "having hidden agendas" and were accused of being "feminists who want to destroy the reputation of Saudi Arabia."

First of all calm your feminist ass for a sec, who is to say if the killing of this poor girl was actually over an Uber. Many wives get killed by their husbands over the world everyday. The opposite as well. It happens. GET OVER IT. don’t make a feminist cause out of it. — Gunslinger (@GunslingerTU) January 18, 2020

There are no official sources whatsoever mentioned the details and reasons for that incident. And in the west hundreds of cases every day the same (why this one is that special ?) and what about the others, don’t they deserve the same support or you people have a different agenda — Bandar Al Dossari® (@xxxBandarxxx) January 18, 2020

وش المقصد من انك تغردين بالانقلش؟ هل هو تحريض الدول الغربيه ه السعوديه ولا وش — مشاري الشاطري (@meshari_500) January 18, 2020

Translation: "Why are you tweeting this in English? Are you provoking western countries against Saudi Arabia?